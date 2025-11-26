Technology News
iQOO 15 Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

iQOO 15 has an illuminated RGB LED ring surrounding the camera deco that lights up during specific scenarios.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 November 2025 06:00 IST
iQOO 15 Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 Launch Today: The handset will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
  • The handset will come with Android 16-based OriginOS 6
  • Its Chinese variant features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED panel
The iQOO 15 is all set to go official today (November 26) in India and the global markets. It was introduced in China last month. The company has already teased several details about the upcoming flagship, including its battery capacity, design, display, and operating system. The iQOO 15 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will have a single-layer VC cooling system for thermal management and run on Android 16 OriginOS 6.

From the iQOO 15 price in India to its features and specifications, here's everything you need to know.

iQOO 15 India Launch Time

iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch in India today at 12pm IST. As per the company, the launch event will be livestreamed on iQOO India's official YouTube channel, website, and social media handles.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the iQOO 15 launch in India.

iQOO 15 Price in India, Availability (Expected)

In a recent conversation with Gadgets 360, iQOO India CEO hinted that the upcoming iQOO 15 will be priced in the range of Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 70,000. This pricing, notably, is expected to be inclusive of the launch offers.

A recently leaked retailer listing suggests that the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage will be priced at Rs. 72,999, while the 16GB + 512GB configuration may cost Rs. 79,999.

Customers who pre-book can obtain a Priority Pass for Rs. 1,000, which includes a pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and an additional 12-month extended warranty. It is expected to available for purchase via Amazon and the iQOO India e-Shop.

iQOO 15 Features, Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 15 is teased to sport a 2K resolution display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Its Chinese counterpart has a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 130Hz screen sampling rate, up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate in gaming mode, 19.8:9, and supports P3 colour gamut and HDR. It has a 94.37 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The upcoming flagship is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a proprietary Q3 supercomputing chip, LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. As per reports, it could be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. The phone will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the iQOO 15 Chinese variant has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera on the front.

The brand has confirmed that the iQOO 15 will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
