iQOO 15: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Here is everything we know about the upcoming iQOO 15, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 November 2025 06:00 IST
iQOO 15: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

iQOO 15 is teased to be available in Alpha and Legend (pictured) colour options

Highlights
  • The iQOO 15 will be launched in India and globally on November 26
  • The handset is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
  • Its Chinese variant features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED panel
The iQOO 15 is scheduled to be launched in India and the global markets soon. The handset was introduced in China in October as the successor to the iQOO 13. In the days leading up to its launch, the company has teased several details about the upcoming handset. It is confirmed to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The global variant of the iQOO 15 will sport a 2K resolution display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the rumour mill has also given us a decent idea of what to expect in terms of features and specifications.

So, as we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming iQOO 15, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

iQOO 15 India Launch Details

The launch of iQOO 15 in India will take place on November 26. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be a soft launch or via a dedicated livestreamed event. In case of the latter, you might be able to watch the iQOO 15 India launch live on the company's official website, social media handles, and YouTube channel.

With just a couple of days remaining for its debut, we can expect more details to surface soon. We will keep you updated with our coverage of the iQOO 15.

iQOO 15 Expected Price in India and Sale Date

During a conversation with Gadgets 360, iQOO India CEO hinted that the upcoming iQOO 15 will be priced in the range of Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 70,000. This pricing, notably, is expected to be inclusive of the launch offers. A recently leaked retailer listing suggests that the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage will be priced at Rs. 72,999, while the 16GB + 512GB configuration may cost Rs. 79,999.

Customers who pre-book can obtain a Priority Pass for Rs. 1,000, which includes a pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and an additional 12-month extended warranty. Once launched, it is expected to be available for purchase via Amazon and the iQOO India e-Shop.

iQOO 15 Features and Specifications

iQOO has teased the iQOO 15 to arrive with a powerful chipset, advanced gaming features, a massive battery, and useful artificial intelligence (AI) features. Here's everything we know about the iQOO 15 based on official teasers and leaks from credible sources.

Design

The flagship iQOO 15 will be available in India in two colour options, dubbed Alpha (black) and Legend (white). The latter sports the company's new “tri-colour pattern logo” on the rare panel, too. There is an LED light that surrounds the camera deco and lights up during specific scenarios.

iqoo 15 legend

Teaser images reveal a hole-punch display on the front and a metal frame. The power button and the volume rockers are placed on the right side, and the bottom sports the USB-C port, microphone, a speaker grille, and a SIM card slot.

The Chinese variant of the iQOO 15 measures 163.65 × 76.80 × 8.10mm in dimensions, and tips the scales at 221g. It gets an IP68 + IP69 dust and splash resistance rating.

Display

The iQOO 15 is teased to come with a 2K resolution display, which will deliver up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

iqoo 15 display gadgets360

The Chinese variant of the handset uses a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 2K (1,440×3,168 pixel) resolution, with 130Hz screen sampling rate and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is claimed to deliver up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate in gaming mode, 19.8:9, and supports P3 colour gamut and HDR. It has a 94.37 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Performance and Software

As per the company, the iQOO 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Reports suggest it will be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. It is also equipped with a proprietary Q3 gaming chip.

originos 6 vivo

The handset is confirmed to support ray tracing and feature an 8,000 sq. mm vapour chamber for thermal management. The iQOO 15 will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, replacing the previously offered Funtouch OS 15.

iQOO 15 Cameras

The Chinese variant of the iQOO 15 features a triple rear camera unit. It comprises a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary sensor, a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) periscope sensor offering up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.05) ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera.

iqoo 15 alpha colour india main

The phone supports Scenery and Night Scene photography, HD Document scanning, Professional Mode, Micro Film mode, Humanistic Street Camera, Jovi Scan, and Fisheye mode. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

Battery

As per the company, the iQOO 15 Chinese variant packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
