Oppo Find X9 is now available in a new colour option in India. The handset was launched earlier this month in the country in two colourways — Space Black and Titanium Grey. The Oppo Find X9 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone carries a 7,025mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless fast charging.

Oppo Find X9 Price in India, Availability

The company announced the launch of the new Velvet Red colour variant of the Oppo Find X9 in India on Friday. It is priced at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which means it costs the same as the other colourways. The new colour option will go on sale in India on December 8, via the Oppo India e-store, Flipkart and authorised retail partners.

As part of a launch offer, customers can purchase the Oppo Find X9 at a discounted price of Rs. 67,499 by applying effective bank discounts. As mentioned, the new Velvet Red colour variant will sit alongside the Space Black and Titanium Grey colour options that have been available in India since the phone's launch on November 18.

Oppo Find X9 colour options

Photo Credit: Oppo

The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Oppo Find X9 is priced at Rs. 84,999 and is offered exclusively in Space Black and Titanium Grey colour options.

Oppo Find X9 Specifications

The Oppo Find X9 runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16.0 and sports a 6.59-inch (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset alongside up to 16GB RAM and a maximum 512GB onboard storage.

On the rear, the Oppo Find X9 has a Hasselblad-tuned camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone has an IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating. It has an in-display ultrasound fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Oppo Find X9 packs a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.