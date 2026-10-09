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iQOO 16 First Look

The iQOO 16 has undergone a noticeable design change this year, especially around the back.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 October 2026 17:44 IST
iQOO 16 First Look

The iQOO 16 has already been launched in China

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Highlights
  • iQOO showcased its upcoming flagship at IMC 2026
  • The iQOO 16 will be powered by Snapdragon's latest flagship Soc
  • Its design appears similar to the Chinese variant
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iQOO has built its reputation around performance-focused smartphones over the years. The company's flagship models put powerful processors and gaming capabilities front and centre. iQOO is preparing to bring its latest flagship to India and offered an early look at the device at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. The iQOO 16 has already launched in China, and the company has confirmed it is also headed to India. It will also be among the first smartphones in the country to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

The iQOO 16 has undergone a noticeable design change this year, especially around the back. Having seen the handset in person, I think the redesigned camera island is one of its most interesting talking points.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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iqoo 16 2 iQOO 16

The camera arrangement of the iQOO 16 reminds us of the iPhone Pro models of the past

The most obvious change is the camera island itself. iQOO has moved away from the previous design language in favour of a squarer, more prominent camera module with three camera cutouts. The overall layout reminds me of the iPhone Pro models from a few generations ago. This is partly evident in older designs with square camera bumps and a triangular lens arrangement.

That said, I would have liked iQOO to retain its predecessor's design. The square-ish camera island of the iQOO 15 was appealing and gave the impression of a floating camera deco, surrounded by a subtle underglow.

The rear panel is more interesting than a plain, glossy finish, too. The bluish-grey surface features diagonal lines that cross to form a subtle geometric pattern. The lines are faint enough not to overwhelm the back. However, they add some texture to the phone when light hits the rear panel at certain angles.

iqoo 16 1 iQOO

As for performance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 is the one specification iQOO has confirmed for the Indian model so far. However, other details remain under wraps. The iQOO 16 global model features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The global iQOO 16 also features a triple rear camera setup, comprising three 50-megapixel sensors for the primary, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto cameras. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The global model runs OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It packs an 8,400mAh battery and supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

We will have to wait for details on the Indian variant's specifications, pricing, and availability. With the handset launch now on the horizon, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the full review of the iQOO 16.

iQOO 16

iQOO 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO, iQOO 16 Price, iQOO 16 Launch, iQOO 16 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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