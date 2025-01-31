Technology News
English Edition

Apple Shares Rise After Positive Sales Outlook Signals iPhone Recovery

Apple delivered a slight drop in iPhone revenues for the holiday shopping quarter.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 January 2025 12:31 IST
Apple Shares Rise After Positive Sales Outlook Signals iPhone Recovery

Photo Credit: Reuters

iPhone sales dropped slightly to $69.14 billion in Q4 2024

Highlights
  • Apple will roll out AI features to more European users soon
  • Overall sales and profits were boosted by stronger-than-expected demand
  • Apple's new chips helped persuade customers to upgrade
Advertisement

Apple executives on Thursday forecast relatively strong sales growth, a sign the company will recover from a dip in iPhone sales as it rolls out artificial intelligence features.

The forecast comes after Apple delivered a slight drop in iPhone revenues for the holiday shopping quarter and lagged Wall Street estimates, hampered by a lack in some markets of Artificial Intelligence 
(AI) features meant to be the chief selling point of its latest devices.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said those features will reach more users in Europe this spring, and shares rose 3.14 percent  in post-market trade.

Apple has approached AI more cautiously than many of its peers, eschewing the huge data center spending of rivals such as Microsoft and instead envisioning AI as features meant to help sell its latest hardware.

That approach paid off earlier this week when China's DeepSeek unveiled free AI technology that sparked fears of price wars, sank stocks of some of Apple's competitors and sent shares of the iPhone maker up slightly.

Despite the AI rollout stumbles, Apple's overall sales and profits were boosted by stronger-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter of iPads and Macs, where new chips helped persuade customers to upgrade. 

And Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh gave a rosier outlook for the current fiscal second quarter, saying the company expects sales to rise in the low- to mid-single digit range, after accounting for a negative 2.5 percentage point impact from a strong dollar. 

"The guidance management provided on the call exceeded expectations, as the iPhone gains momentum and Apple gets past a tough quarter in China," said Gil Luria, managing director at D.A. Davidson.

In the just-ended quarter, iPhone sales dropped slightly to $69.14 billion (roughly Rs. 5,99,024 crore), compared with the $71.03 billion (roughly Rs. 6,15,229 crore) that analysts were expecting, according to LSEG data. Greater China sales dropped to $18.51 billion (roughly Rs. 1,60,367 crore), compared with $20.82 billion (roughly Rs. 1,80,381 crore) a year earlier and below the $21.33 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,793 crore) that a Visible Alpha survey of five analysts expected.

Total sales of $124.30 billion (roughly Rs. 10,76,978 crore) for the fiscal first quarter ended December 28 inched past Wall Street's target of $124.12 billion (roughly Rs. 10,75,320 crore), according to LSEG, while earnings per share of $2.40 comfortably beat the consensus target of $2.35 (roughly Rs. 203)

The iPhone maker has positioned AI as a set of new capabilities and features such as drafting emails and transcribing phone calls, but the company is rolling the features out over time and has not yet secured a local partner in China to release them.

In an interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook said AI features, called Apple Intelligence, are driving sales of the company's new devices.

"We saw that in markets where we have rolled out Apple Intelligence, the year-over-year performance on the iPhone 16 family was stronger than those where Apple Intelligence was not available," Cook said.

While Cook said Apple Intelligence is coming in new languages such as French and German in April, he said there is no timeline for when it will become available in China.

"We continue to work with the regulators and will release it as soon as we can," Cook said.

Cook told Reuters that about half of Apple's 11 percent decline in China revenues was attributable to changes in how much inventory the company's resellers held.    

 Mac sales during the last quarter benefited from a new lineup of Mac Minis, iMacs and MacBook Pros with a new M4 chip. Apple Intelligence features are more widely available on Apple's Macs and iPads because their larger size means they have more powerful chips.

"The silicon makes it perfect for running AI workloads, and so I assume that that's a very key compelling reason for people to upgrade," Cook said.

Apple's Mac and iPad sales hit $8.99 billion (roughly Rs. 77,891 crore) and $8.09 billion (roughly Rs. 70,094 crore) respectively, above estimates of $7.96 billion (roughly Rs. 68,965 crore) and $7.32 billion (roughly Rs. 63,414 crore), according to LSEG data.

Apple said its services business, which includes iCloud storage and its streaming music and video services, hit $26.34 billion (roughly Rs. 2,28,190 crore) in sales, up 13.9 percent from the previous year and above estimates of $26.09 billion (roughly Rs. 2,25,985 crore), according to LSEG data.

"While the company's cautious approach to AI rollout has drawn criticism, robust services growth and ecosystem expansion are providing crucial momentum to help ease its continued iPhone struggles in China," said Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne. 

The firm's wearables segment, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods lines, had $11.75 billion (roughly Rs. 1,01,794 crore) in sales, compared with analyst expectations of $12.01 billion (roughly Rs. 104 crore), according to LSEG data.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, AI, Deepseek, iphone, tim cook
5 Things to Know About Apple's Performance in India From CEO Tim Cook's Q4 Results Call
Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Drop Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Volatility

Related Stories

Apple Shares Rise After Positive Sales Outlook Signals iPhone Recovery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5 Things to Know About Apple in India From CEO Tim Cook's Q4 Results Call
  2. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  3. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Launch in India on March 4
  5. iQOO Neo 10R Will Launch in India in an Exclusive Dual-Tone Colourway
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Other Details Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Reintroduces Rs 189 Prepaid Value Plan in India: See Validity, Benefits
  2. Google Releases AI-Powered ‘Ask for Me’ Feature That Can Call Businesses for You
  3. Vivo Partners With Zepto to Offer Quick Door Stop Delivery of Its Phones in India
  4. ECB President Says Bitcoin Won't Enter Reserves of Any EU Central Banks
  5. AI Generates Fluorescent Protein That Nature Would Need 500 Million Years to Evolve
  6. Intel's Quarterly Revenue Tops Expectations as Investors Await New CEO
  7. Hideaki Nishino Promoted to Sole CEO of SIE, Hermen Hulst to Continue as Head of PlayStation Studios
  8. Apple Arcade to Add PGA Tour Pro Golf for iPhone, Mac and Apple TV on February 6
  9. Acerone Liquid S162E4, S272E4 Smartphones Listed Online in India: See Features
  10. Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Feature Telephoto Macro Lens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »