Samsung recently launched its Galaxy S25 series of smartphones with custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce the next generation of foldable handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, later this year. The company may use the same processor in at least one of the purported foldable models, as per a new leak. The tipster has also hinted at the chipset, RAM and storage options of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Flip 7 SoC, RAM, Storage Details (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. All global variants of the handset will likely carry this chipset, the tipster added. The phone, alongside the purported Galaxy Z Flip 7, was previously tipped to be equipped with the yet-unannounced Exynos 2500 chipsets.

In reply to a comment, the tipster explained that all Galaxy Z Fold 7 prototypes are currently running on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. He further claimed that the rumoured Exynos 2500 chip is "causing some production issues," and might only be available on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The tipster added that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options with support for 12GB of RAM. The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to arrive in a third 1TB storage variant.

An earlier leak by the same tipster suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 may launch at the same prices as the preceding Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 handsets. This means that they could start at Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively, for the base 12GB + 256GB configurations.