Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Galaxy Z Flip 7 RAM, Storage Options Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Galaxy Z Flip 7 RAM, Storage Options Leaked

Previous reports suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get an Exynos 2500 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 11:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Galaxy Z Flip 7 RAM, Storage Options Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 (pictured) were unveiled in July 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get an Exynos 2500 SoC
  • The handsets are expected to support 12GB of RAM
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could support up to 1TB onboard storage
Advertisement

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy S25 series of smartphones with custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce the next generation of foldable handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, later this year. The company may use the same processor in at least one of the purported foldable models, as per a new leak. The tipster has also hinted at the chipset, RAM and storage options of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Flip 7 SoC, RAM, Storage Details (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. All global variants of the handset will likely carry this chipset, the tipster added. The phone, alongside the purported Galaxy Z Flip 7, was previously tipped to be equipped with the yet-unannounced Exynos 2500 chipsets.

In reply to a comment, the tipster explained that all Galaxy Z Fold 7 prototypes are currently running on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. He further claimed that the rumoured Exynos 2500 chip is "causing some production issues," and might only be available on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The tipster added that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options with support for 12GB of RAM. The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to arrive in a third 1TB storage variant.

An earlier leak by the same tipster suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 may launch at the same prices as the preceding Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 handsets. This means that they could start at Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively, for the base 12GB + 256GB configurations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 features, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 features, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Pad X9a Allegedly Spotted on TDRA Website, Launch Could Be Imminent
5 Things to Know About Apple's Performance in India From CEO Tim Cook's Q4 Results Call

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Galaxy Z Flip 7 RAM, Storage Options Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5 Things to Know About Apple in India From CEO Tim Cook's Q4 Results Call
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, and More
  3. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  4. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows New Camera Sensor Layout
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Launch in India on March 4
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Have Solved a Key Display Issue
  8. Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Drop Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Volatility
#Latest Stories
  1. Forza Horizon 5 Is the Next Xbox Exclusive Coming to PS5, Will Launch This Spring
  2. Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Drop Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Volatility
  3. Apple Shares Rise After Positive Sales Outlook Signals iPhone Recovery
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Galaxy Z Flip 7 RAM, Storage Options Leaked
  5. Honor Pad X9a Allegedly Spotted on TDRA Website, Launch Could Be Imminent
  6. Samsung to Bring Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Motion Photo, Other Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models: Report
  7. Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Chipsets Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. First Mouse with Two Fathers Thrives into Adulthood, Marking New Scientific Milestone
  9. Scientists Discover Hidden Clues to the Dark Universe in 3D Galaxy Maps
  10. Mysterious Interstellar Object Might Have Shifted Four Planets’ Paths, Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »