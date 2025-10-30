iQOO Neo 11 was launched in China on Thursday. The latest addition to the gamer-focused Neo series of smartphones by the Vivo sub-brand runs on last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is equipped with a 7,500mAh battery and a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Neo 11 is available in four colour options in China. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Neo 11 Price, Availability

The price of iQOO Neo 11 starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB configurations are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 38,500), CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 36,000), CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 41,000), and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 47,000), respectively.

The iQOO Neo 11 is currently up for purchase in China via the company website in Facing the Wind, Glowing White, Pixel Orange and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications, Features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) iQOO Neo 11 runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and features a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440×3,168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 510ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver 2,592Hz PWM dimming, 3,200Hz touch sampling rate and 25.4ms touch response time.

iQOO Neo 11

Photo Credit: iQOO

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a maximum 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone is claimed to have scored over 3.54 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. It comes with iQOO's self-developed Monster super-core engine, which is featured in the iQOO 15, along with the company's Q2 chip for gaming.

For capturing photos and recording videos, the iQOO Neo 11 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch main camera (f/1.88) with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide f/2.2) camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel camera (f/2.45) on the front. The handset has an 8K vapour chamber for thermal management.

Connectivity options available on the iQOO Neo 11 include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, NFC, GNSS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an Ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance build. The handset supports face recognition feature.

The iQOO Neo 11 houses a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It measures around 163.37×76.71×8.05mm and weighs about 216g.

