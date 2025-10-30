Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO Neo 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

iQOO Neo 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

iQOO Neo 11 is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2025 16:54 IST
iQOO Neo 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 11 ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 11 has a 2K resolution display with up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • It includes iQOO's Monster super-core engine
  • iQOO Neo 11 supports 100W fast wired charging
Advertisement

iQOO Neo 11 was launched in China on Thursday. The latest addition to the gamer-focused Neo series of smartphones by the Vivo sub-brand runs on last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is equipped with a 7,500mAh battery and a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Neo 11 is available in four colour options in China. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

iQOO Neo 11 Price, Availability

The price of iQOO Neo 11 starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB configurations are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 38,500), CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 36,000), CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 41,000), and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 47,000), respectively. 

The iQOO Neo 11 is currently up for purchase in China via the company website in Facing the Wind, Glowing White, Pixel Orange and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications, Features

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) iQOO Neo 11 runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and features a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440×3,168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 510ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver 2,592Hz PWM dimming, 3,200Hz touch sampling rate and 25.4ms touch response time.

iqoo neo 11 blue iQOO Neo 11

iQOO Neo 11
Photo Credit: iQOO

 

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a maximum 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone is claimed to have scored over 3.54 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. It comes with iQOO's self-developed Monster super-core engine, which is featured in the iQOO 15, along with the company's Q2 chip for gaming.

For capturing photos and recording videos, the iQOO Neo 11 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch main camera (f/1.88) with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide f/2.2) camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel camera (f/2.45) on the front. The handset has an 8K vapour chamber for thermal management. 

Connectivity options available on the iQOO Neo 11 include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, NFC, GNSS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an Ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance build. The handset supports face recognition feature. 

The iQOO Neo 11 houses a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It measures around 163.37×76.71×8.05mm and weighs about 216g. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 11

iQOO Neo 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Price, iQOO Neo 11 Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Hedda (2025) Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Launches Cocoon, a Decentralised AI Project on TON

Related Stories

iQOO Neo 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Reliance Offers Free 18-Month Google AI Pro with Gemini, Veo to Jio Users
  3. Top OTT Releases of the Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, and More
  4. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Will Launch in India in November With This Chipset
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teased to Launch With These Notable Upgrades
  7. How to Claim 18 Months of Free Google AI Pro Access on the MyJio App
#Latest Stories
  1. Take-Two CEO Says AI Won't Be 'Very Good' at Making a Game Like Grand Theft Auto
  2. Reliance Users to Get Free Google AI Pro Access for 18 Months Worth Rs. 35,100 With Gemini, Veo Features
  3. Meta’s VR Headsets and AI Glasses Cost the Company $4.4 Billion in Q3 2025
  4. iQOO Neo 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Launches Cocoon, a Decentralised AI Project on TON
  6. Hedda (2025) Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teased to Launch With Upgraded Chipset, Camera, and AI Features
  8. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset Key Specifications and Benchmark Scores Tipped; May Power Upcoming iQOO, Vivo Phones
  9. Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in November; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  10. Samsung Wallet Updated With UPI Onboarding and Support for Biometric Payments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »