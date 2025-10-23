iQOO Neo 11's China launch is a week away. Leading up to its unveiling, the company has been gradually revealing the specifications, features, colourways, and design of the upcoming handset. While the company has already confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a 2K resolution screen and a 7,500mAh battery, its chipset is yet to be revealed. However, a Vivo handset, which is rumoured to be the iQOO Neo 11, has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM.

iQOO Neo 11 Spotted With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

A Vivo smartphone with the model number V2520A has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. A post on X (formerly Twitter) by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) indicates that this handset is the upcoming iQOO Neo 11. The smartphone was spotted with an octa-core Qualcomm ARMv8 chip, which is claimed to be last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Moreover, the purported iQOO Neo 11 was running Android 16. Its chipset could feature six efficiency cores and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.53GHz and 4.32GHz, respectively. The model that was tested features 16GB of RAM, too. The upcoming iQOO Neo 11 managed to score 2,936 points in single core performance and 8,818 points in multi core performance.

The Vivo sub-brand recently revealed that the iQOO Neo 11 will be equipped with the same “Monster super-core engine” (translated from Chinese) as the flagship iQOO 15. It is claimed to offer “ultra-stable” frame rates, too. Moreover, the company has also confirmed that the phone will sport a 2K resolution display and pack a 7,500mAh battery.

iQOO recently teased its upcoming phone in black and silver colourways, with a plain finish on the rear panel. The company said that the blue colour option of the iQOO 15 will feature neon craftsmanship that changes colours depending on the angle one is looking at it from.

Previous reports also suggest that the handset will offer up to 144Hz of refresh rate, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, while running on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The iQOO Neo 11 might also carry a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an ultrawide camera, and a depth camera. It might support 100W wired fast charging, too.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.