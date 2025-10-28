iQOO Neo 11, which is set to launch on October 30 in China, was recently listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with an octa core Qualcomm ARMv8 processor, which was believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Chinese smartphone maker has now revealed that the iQOO Neo 11 will be powered by last year's Snapdragon Elite chip. The company has also shared that the upcoming handset will feature LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage.

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that its upcoming iQOO Neo 11 will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from last year. The smartphone will also be equipped with an 8K vapour chambercooling solution for sustained performance. The chipset will be paired with an LPDDR5x Ultra RAM that is claimed to deliver a peak performance of 9,600Mbps, and UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The company claims that the phone achieved an overall score of 3.54 million on AnTuTu. Recently, the iQOO Neo 11 was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with Android 16 and 16GB of RAM. The phone could feature six efficiency cores and two performance cores clocked at 3.53GHz and 4.32GHz, respectively. The handset managed to score 2,936 points in the single core test and 8,818 points in the multi core test.

iQOO's soon-to-be-launched Neo series phone is confirmed to feature the same “Monster super-core engine” (translated from Chinese) as the recently unveiled iQOO 15. The iQOO Neo 11 will sport a BOE LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution, up to a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 510ppi pixel density, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming. The screen will also support 3,200Hz touch sampling rate and 25.4ms touch response time. It will also be equipped with a 7,500mAh battery.

The Chinese smartphone maker has teased the iQOO Neo 11 in black and silver colourways, featuring a dual rear camera unit. Previous reports suggest that the handset will carry a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an ultrawide camera, and a depth camera. It is rumoured to ship with 100W wired fast charging support, too.