iQOO 15, the Chinese smartphone maker's next flagship handset, is set to launch in India on November 26. While the specifications and pricing of its Indian version are still under wraps, the phone is teased to be powered by the same 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a Q3 gaming chip as its recently launched Chinese variant. A dedicated microsite for the handset, confirming its availability in India, revealed that the iQOO 15 will be available in India in a silver colour option. Now, the same has been updated to reveal that it will also be sold in a darker shade, too.

iQOO 15 Will be Available At Least Two Colourways in India

Amazon has updated its iQOO 15 microsite to reveal that the handset will be available in at least two colourways in India. Previously, the phone was teased to launch in a single silver colour option in the country. Now, the smartphone maker has confirmed that it will also be available in a black colourway.

In China, the flagship smartphone is offered in Legendary Edition (silver), Track Edition (black), Lingyun (grey), and Wilderness (green) (translated from Chinese) colourways. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has not teased the same for India. It debuted in China on October 20 at a starting price of CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

iQOO India head Nipun Marya recently announced that the phone will be launched in the country on November 26. The Indian variant of the iQOO 15 will also be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It will also feature the same Q3 Supercomputing gaming chip as its Chinese counterpart. The handset will ship with OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16.

The iQOO 15, in India, will sport a 2K resolution display, which will deliver up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It will support Ray Tracing, too. For maintaining thermals, it is teased to be equipped with an 8,000 sq mm single-layer vapour chamber plate.

It is expected to launch with the same specifications as the Chinese variant. For reference, the recently unveiled iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 2K (1,440×3,168 pixel) resolution, with 130Hz screen sampling rate, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 508ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 840 GPU.

For optics, in China, the iQOO 15 carries a triple-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

