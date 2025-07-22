iQOO Neo 10 Pro and iQOO Neo 10 were launched in November last year with a 6.78-inch screen and a 6,100mAh battery. The Vivo sub-brand now appears to be working on the Neo 11 series. While iQOO is yet to confirm the arrival of the new handsets, the display and battery details of the iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro have been tipped online. They are said to come with 2K resolution displays and 100W fast charging support.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared specifications of two upcoming mid-range smartphones on Weibo. While the post doesn't directly name the devices, user comments indicate that the leak is likely related to the iQOO Neo 11 series. The iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro are tipped to feature 6.8x-inch displays with 2K resolution. They could offer an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. Both handsets are said to feature a metal middle frame and could support 100W charging.

Like last year's Neo 10 series, the upcoming iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro are said to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9500 chipsets, respectively. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, while the iQOO Neo 10 (Chinese version) has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

Early leaks hinted that the iQOO Neo 11 series would pack 7,000mAh batteries and 2K resolution displays. However, the lineup was rumoured to skip a metal middle frame. More details about the series are expected soon as the launch approaches.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro and iQOO Neo 10 were unveiled in China in November last year with 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 8T LTPO curved displays and 50-megapixel dual rear camera units. They have 16-megapixel selfie shooters and offer a 6,100mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The Pro model runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, while the vanilla model features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. They have iQOO's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming.

Notably, the Vivo sub-brand introduced the iQOO Neo 10 in India in May this year with a different set of specifications compared to the Chinese variant. It came with a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The Indian variant is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.