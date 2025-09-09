Technology News
English Edition
iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 7,000mAh Battery, 100W Charging Support

iQOO Neo 11 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 15:01 IST
iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 7,000mAh Battery, 100W Charging Support

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 will succeed last year's iQOO 13

Highlights
  • Specifications of iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series have leaked online
  • iQOO Neo 11 Pro is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
  • New iQOO phones could offer improved battery capacity over predecessors
iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series are reportedly in development and while there's no word from the company on plans to launch new smartphones, a new leak suggests these models will come with notable upgrades over their predecessors. The iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 are said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, respectively. The iQOO Neo 11 Pro, in contrast, is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The successors to the iQOO 13 and iQOO Neo 10 series are said to come with 7,000mAh (or larger capacity) battery. 

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) leaked the key specifications of iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11, and iQOO Neo 11 Pro on X (formerly Twitter). The iQOO 15 is tipped to come with an OLED LTPO display with 2K resolution. The company could use the LIPO process to reduce the size of the display's bezels. It is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, which was recently tipped to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

For optics, the iQOO 15 is said to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. The camera setup is likely to have a periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It is tipped to feature a display chip and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The tipster also claims that the iQOO 15 will use a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wireless charging support. This could be an upgrade over the iQOO 13, which has a 6,150mAh battery in China and a 6,000mAh battery in India.

iQOO Neo 11 and  iQOO Neo 11 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Additionally, the tipster claims that the iQOO Neo 11 series will feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a premium metal frame. According to the leak, the iQOO Neo 11 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with a flat 2K OLED display. Meanwhile, the standard iQOO Neo 11 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and sport a 1.5K flat OLED screen.

The iQOO Neo 11 and iQOO Neo 11 Pro are said to carry a 7,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. The existing iQOO Neo 10 smartphones, for reference, have a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W charging.

The Vivo sub-brand is expected to launch the iQOO 15 in October in China. The iQOO Neo 11 series could go official by the end of 2025. The iQOO 15 is likely to be released alongside the iQOO 15 Pro or iQOO 15 Ultra models.

iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Pro, IQOO, iQOO Neo 11 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
NPCI to Increase UPI Per Day, Per Transaction Transfer Limits From September 15
Google Backtracks on Previous Traffic Claims, Says “Open Web Is Already in Rapid Decline”

