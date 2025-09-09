iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series are reportedly in development and while there's no word from the company on plans to launch new smartphones, a new leak suggests these models will come with notable upgrades over their predecessors. The iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 are said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets, respectively. The iQOO Neo 11 Pro, in contrast, is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The successors to the iQOO 13 and iQOO Neo 10 series are said to come with 7,000mAh (or larger capacity) battery.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) leaked the key specifications of iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11, and iQOO Neo 11 Pro on X (formerly Twitter). The iQOO 15 is tipped to come with an OLED LTPO display with 2K resolution. The company could use the LIPO process to reduce the size of the display's bezels. It is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, which was recently tipped to debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

iQOO 15 :

✅ 2K flat OLED, LTPO & LIPO

✅ SD 8 Elite 2 /8 Elite Gen 5

✅ 50+50+50MP 3x

✅ ~7000mAh🔋100W⚡wireless(likely)

✅ Display chip,Ultrasonic FS



iQOO Neo 11 Series :



Neo 11 Pro :D9500

Neo 11 :SD 8 Elite

✅ 7000mAh+🔋100W

✅ 1.5K&2K flat oled

✅ Ultrasonic FS,Metal frame — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 9, 2025

For optics, the iQOO 15 is said to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. The camera setup is likely to have a periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It is tipped to feature a display chip and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The tipster also claims that the iQOO 15 will use a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wireless charging support. This could be an upgrade over the iQOO 13, which has a 6,150mAh battery in China and a 6,000mAh battery in India.

iQOO Neo 11 and iQOO Neo 11 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Additionally, the tipster claims that the iQOO Neo 11 series will feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and a premium metal frame. According to the leak, the iQOO Neo 11 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with a flat 2K OLED display. Meanwhile, the standard iQOO Neo 11 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and sport a 1.5K flat OLED screen.

The iQOO Neo 11 and iQOO Neo 11 Pro are said to carry a 7,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. The existing iQOO Neo 10 smartphones, for reference, have a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W charging.

The Vivo sub-brand is expected to launch the iQOO 15 in October in China. The iQOO Neo 11 series could go official by the end of 2025. The iQOO 15 is likely to be released alongside the iQOO 15 Pro or iQOO 15 Ultra models.