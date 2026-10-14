Samsung Galaxy A27 5G was launched in India in June 30. The smartphone maker recently hiked the price of the Galaxy A series smartphone, along with other handsets. Moreover, the company has previously increased the prices of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G. Now, the tech giant has again raised the prices of the three handsets, according to a report. This adds to the series of price hikes that most Samsung phones have received in India and the second notable price revision for the Galaxy A27 5G since its launch in the country. This comes as RAM and storage shortages continue to affect the smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy A27, Galaxy M47 and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Revised Prices in India

Gizmochina reports that the tech giant has again raised the prices of the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Galaxy M47 5G, and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India. The report highlights that Samsung has increased the prices of all three smartphones by Rs. 2,000 across RAM and storage configurations.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is now reportedly priced in India at Rs. 35,999, up from Rs. 33,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options now reportedly cost Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 47,999, rising from Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G prices in India are said to now start at Rs. 37,999, rising from Rs. 35,999, for the base 6GB + 128GB model. Meanwhile, the prices of the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options are reportedly now priced at Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively. The variants used to cost Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

As previously mentioned, this is not the first time that the prices of these three smartphones have been raised in India. In September, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G reportedly received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 across configurations. Meanwhile, the price of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G was raised within days of its launch in India, going to Rs. 32,999 from Rs. 25,999, marking a Rs. 7,000 price hike. Apart from Samsung, other OEMs, like Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, and Apple, have raised the prices of their smartphones.