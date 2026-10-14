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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Prices in India Reportedly Hiked Again Amid Ongoing RAM Crisis

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has received two price hikes in India since its launch.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 12:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Prices in India Reportedly Hiked Again Amid Ongoing RAM Crisis

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A27 is offered in three RAM and storage variants
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 5G recent received a Rs. 7,000 price hike in India
  • Samsung has updated its website to reflect the new prices
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Samsung Galaxy A27 5G was launched in India in June 30. The smartphone maker recently hiked the price of the Galaxy A series smartphone, along with other handsets. Moreover, the company has previously increased the prices of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G. Now, the tech giant has again raised the prices of the three handsets, according to a report. This adds to the series of price hikes that most Samsung phones have received in India and the second notable price revision for the Galaxy A27 5G since its launch in the country. This comes as RAM and storage shortages continue to affect the smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy A27, Galaxy M47 and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Revised Prices in India

Gizmochina reports that the tech giant has again raised the prices of the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Galaxy M47 5G, and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India. The report highlights that Samsung has increased the prices of all three smartphones by Rs. 2,000 across RAM and storage configurations.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is now reportedly priced in India at Rs. 35,999, up from Rs. 33,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options now reportedly cost Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 47,999, rising from Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G prices in India are said to now start at Rs. 37,999, rising from Rs. 35,999, for the base 6GB + 128GB model. Meanwhile, the prices of the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options are reportedly now priced at Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively. The variants used to cost Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

As previously mentioned, this is not the first time that the prices of these three smartphones have been raised in India. In September, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G reportedly received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 across configurations. Meanwhile, the price of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G was raised within days of its launch in India, going to Rs. 32,999 from Rs. 25,999, marking a Rs. 7,000 price hike. Apart from Samsung, other OEMs, like Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, and Apple, have raised the prices of their smartphones.

FAQSamsung Galaxy A27 5G FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G?
The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is available with up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera consisting of 50.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP, and 12MP front Selfie Camera. The phone supports fast charging, backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the Octa-Core processor and comes with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G released?
The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G was launched on June 25, 2026.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G through the official Samsung website.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished design with IP64 rating
  • Super AMOLED panel offers deep blacks
  • Single speaker is loud and packs a punch
  • Plenty of software features
  • 6 years of OS updates
  • Bad
  • Display could have been brighter
  • Poor overall camera performance
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A27 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price Hike, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price Hike
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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