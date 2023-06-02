Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Storage Details Tipped: All Details

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2023 14:03 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will join the iQoo Neo 7 (pictured) launched in India in February

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display
  • The phone could have a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor
  • It is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The phone is likely to launch with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya teased the launch of the purported iQoo Neo 7 series phone last month, which is expected to join the iQoo Neo 7 5G that was unveiled earlier this year in February. A tipster has now suggested the launch date, storage details, and price range of the upcoming handset in the country.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared in a tweet that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will likely launch in India on June 20 and will be offered in a single Black colour variant with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The tipster added that the phone will be priced between Rs. 38,000 to Rs. 42,000 in the country.

Earlier reports suggested that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,300 nits. The phone is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The front camera is likely to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It is also likely to support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and come with a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The handset is tipped to weigh between 190 and 195 grams and measure 8.53mm or 8.36mm in thickness.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO Neo 7 5G

iQOO Neo 7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Great battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Extended software support
  • Bad
  • Competition offers better build quality
  • Camera setup not very versatile
  • No IP rating
Read detailed iQOO Neo 7 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
