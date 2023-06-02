iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The phone is likely to launch with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya teased the launch of the purported iQoo Neo 7 series phone last month, which is expected to join the iQoo Neo 7 5G that was unveiled earlier this year in February. A tipster has now suggested the launch date, storage details, and price range of the upcoming handset in the country.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared in a tweet that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will likely launch in India on June 20 and will be offered in a single Black colour variant with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The tipster added that the phone will be priced between Rs. 38,000 to Rs. 42,000 in the country.

Earlier reports suggested that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,300 nits. The phone is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The front camera is likely to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It is also likely to support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and come with a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The handset is tipped to weigh between 190 and 195 grams and measure 8.53mm or 8.36mm in thickness.

