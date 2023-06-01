iQoo's yet to be announced Neo 7 Pro smartphone has yet to see an official launch date, but we have seen a couple of leaks give out a few specifications and an estimated price. The phone appears to be a rebadged iQoo Neo 8, which was launched in China late last month. A tipster has now suggested a launched timeline along with more hardware details. The iQoo Neo 8 was launched alongside the iQoo Neo 8 Pro in China and went on sale on May 31.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the launch timeline and other key hardware and software specifications in a tweet. The source claims that the premium smartphone from iQoo will be launched around 20 June. This falls in line with a previous report, which claimed that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro will be launched towards the end of June.

As for the specifications, the handset is said to have a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is tipped to be capable of 1,300 nits of brightness. We already know that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, but there's now more details about the RAM and storage. The tipster claims that the phone will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The 50-megapixel primary camera, which appeared in a previous report, is now said to be a Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with OIS and it is said to be accompanied by a 2-megapixel camera. Selfies will be handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, as per the tipster. The handset could have a 5,000mAh battery and will also come with 120W wired charging, as per previous leaks.

New details also include information about the handset's communication standards, that is said to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and oddly a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The source also gives out details about the iQoo Neo 7 Pro's dimensions and weight. The phone is expected to have a thickness of 8.53mm or 8.36mm depending on the finish and also weigh between 190 and 195g, depending on the same.

So far, iQoo has only put out a single tweet via its CEO, Nipun Marya's handle that only reveals the name of the upcoming smartphone in a cryptic manner. A previous report also hinted that the handset is expected to be competitively priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000 in India.

