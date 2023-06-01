Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 Pro Expected India Launch Date and Key Specifications Leaked: Details

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro seems to be a rebadged iQoo Neo 8, which is available in China.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 June 2023 16:34 IST
iQoo Neo 7 Pro Expected India Launch Date and Key Specifications Leaked: Details

iQoo Neo 7 Pro is expected to feature a design that is identical to the Neo 8 sold in China.

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Also expected is a 144Hz high refresh rate display
  • The phone is said to feature a dual rear camera setup

iQoo's yet to be announced Neo 7 Pro smartphone has yet to see an official launch date, but we have seen a couple of leaks give out a few specifications and an estimated price. The phone appears to be a rebadged iQoo Neo 8, which was launched in China late last month. A tipster has now suggested a launched timeline along with more hardware details. The iQoo Neo 8 was launched alongside the iQoo Neo 8 Pro in China and went on sale on May 31.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the launch timeline and other key hardware and software specifications in a tweet. The source claims that the premium smartphone from iQoo will be launched around 20 June. This falls in line with a previous report, which claimed that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro will be launched towards the end of June.

As for the specifications, the handset is said to have a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is tipped to be capable of 1,300 nits of brightness. We already know that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, but there's now more details about the RAM and storage. The tipster claims that the phone will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The 50-megapixel primary camera, which appeared in a previous report, is now said to be a Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with OIS and it is said to be accompanied by a 2-megapixel camera. Selfies will be handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, as per the tipster. The handset could have a 5,000mAh battery and will also come with 120W wired charging, as per previous leaks.

New details also include information about the handset's communication standards, that is said to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and oddly a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The source also gives out details about the iQoo Neo 7 Pro's dimensions and weight. The phone is expected to have a thickness of 8.53mm or 8.36mm depending on the finish and also weigh between 190 and 195g, depending on the same.

So far, iQoo has only put out a single tweet via its CEO, Nipun Marya's handle that only reveals the name of the upcoming smartphone in a cryptic manner. A previous report also hinted that the handset is expected to be competitively priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 8

iQOO Neo 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
iQoo Neo 7 Pro, iQoo, iQoo Neo 7 Pro Specifications, iQoo Neo 7 Pro Display, iQoo Neo 7 Pro Battery, iQoo Neo 7 Pro Price in India, iQoo Neo 7 Pro Cameras
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
iQoo Neo 7 Pro Expected India Launch Date and Key Specifications Leaked: Details
