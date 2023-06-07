Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price Range, India Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped Again

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2023 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G could debut as a rebranded version of iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is likely to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED full-DH+ display
  • The phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • It is said to pack a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India soon. Nipun Marya, iQoo India CEO, has been teasing the model for a few weeks now. Recently, he teased the phone in an orange colour variant with a rectangular camera module in a dual-step design. The phone is expected to be a rebadged version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, which was released last year in December in Chinese markets. The Racing Edition model launched with an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W flash charging support. Now, a new report suggests the launch timeline, price range, and key specifications of the upcoming iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G.

According to a MySmartPrice report, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, tipped to be the rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, will launch sometime in July. The report did not specify a date but suggested that the phone will be priced under Rs. 40,000 and compete with models like the OnePlus 11R 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, and the Vivo V27 Pro 5G.

The report added that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Indian variant is likely to boot Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

For optics, a triple rear camera unit on the Neo 7 Pro is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro sensor. The 16-megapixel front camera sensor could be housed within a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and support 120W wired fast charging. For security, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro will reportedly come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone will have a USB Type-C charging port. It will also likely support 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS connectivity.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price Range, India Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped Again
