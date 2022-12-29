OnePlus is rolling out the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphones in India. The latest update is currently rolling out to selected users only. A wider roll out will be done in a phased manner. The beta programme of the OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was started back in November and now the company has released the stable OS update for those participated in the beta. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was launched in India back in April 2022 with Android 12.

According to a post shared by OnePlus on its Community page, the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphones in India is first made available to the users who participated in the Open Beta Programme. The update comes with the latest security patches, firmware version, and new features. It will also bring new design themes, customization features including vibrant theme colours, and optimised task management tools as well as enhanced security and privacy.

The Android 13 update for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes with the firmware version C.25 and includes the December 2022 security patch. It features Aquamorphic Design theme colors, a Home screen world clock widget, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, media playback control, optimised Quick Settings, Sidebar Toolbox, and more. The update has also improved the system speed, stability, and battery life of the smartphone.

OnePlus has also included HyperBoost GPA 4.0 in the update, which is said to bring improvements in gaming performance.

The stable Android 13 update measures nearly 4.5GB in size. Users can check for the updates manually in their phone's Settings app and install the same by going to the Settings app and selecting Software update >Download the update.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest flagship OnePlus 11 5G in China on January 4, 2023. The Chinese smartphone company has been releasing teasers, to reveal the key specifications of the smartphone. The OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a Bionic Vibration motor for improved haptic performance and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The phone will also get a triple-camera setup on the back.