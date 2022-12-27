Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has been launched in China on Tuesday. The new smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand has similar specifications to the regular Redmi Note 12 Pro model. However, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G SoC and is offered in three distinct colour options. It has a hole-punch display design and carries a triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Like the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the new model is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition price, availability

The newly launched Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition price has been set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,400), while the top-end 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700).

It is currently up for purchase via Mi.com in China in Midnight Black, Shimmer Green, and Time Blue colour options. Official details on the global launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition are yet to be confirmed.

For comparison, the Redmi Note 12 Pro was launched in October with a starting price tag of CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,900).

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition comes with Android-12-based MIUI 14 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED flexible display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The display offers 1920Hz PWM dimming and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The new Redmi model is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 100-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.89 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with 119 degrees field of view and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. The smartphone packs up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, e-compass, distance sensor, IR remote control, and gyroscope.

Like the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Speed Edition is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It measures 162.91x76.03x7.9mm and weighs 181 grams.

