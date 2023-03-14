iQoo Neo 8 could be equipped with a flagship chipset that is yet to be announced by MediaTek, according to details leaked by a tipster. The company's current generation iQoo Neo 7 series was launched in October last year, equipped with the latest 5G chipset from MediaTek, the Dimensity 9000 SoC. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the successor to this smartphone, which is expected to arrive as the purported iQoo Neo 8 series in the second half of 2023. With some time to go before the expected debut of the handset, its specifications have now been tipped online.

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the iQoo Neo 8 will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. The recently launched OnePlus Ace 2V will be the last the last phone to debut with the Dimensity 9000 SoC, according to the tipster. It is worth noting that MediaTek is yet to announce this chipset, which is expected to follow the Dimensity 9200 SoC that was launched last year.

Readers might recall that the Taiwanese chip manufacturing giant launched its current-generation flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC in November last year. The chipset is equipped with an Arm Cortex X3 prime core, and offers support for both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz 5G networks. The chipset was the first ARM Immortalis-G715 GPU-powered mobile flagship-grade SoC, and one of the most powerful chipsets available in the Android market.

The MediaTek 9000 SoC has already made its way to flagship smartphones like the Vivo X90 series of smartphones, the OnePlus Pad, and Oppo Find N2 Flip.

MediaTek has been seen following a similar strategy with chipsets in the past with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC receiving a mild-mid-year upgrade through a plus-monikered MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The company's chipsets have featured on Oppo and OnePlus devices faster than other competitors in the recent past, Digital Chat Station suggests in another Weibo post. This could change, with the iQoo Neo 8 tipped to get the next version of MediaTek's flagship SoC.

However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation from iQoo or MediaTek on the Dimensity 9200+ SoC, or of its presence on the company's upcoming handsets, including the purported iQoo Neo 8 series of smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.