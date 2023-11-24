Technology News

iQoo Neo 9 Schematics Tip Design, Might Feature 6.78-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras

iQoo Neo 9's schematics show a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 November 2023 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 8 sports 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution

  • iQoo is reportedly working on iQoo Neo 9
  • The leaked image suggests a dual rear camera module
  • iQoo Neo 9 is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
iQoo Neo 8 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC was launched in China in May. The new model is yet to debut in other global markets including India, but rumours of the purported iQoo Neo 9 are already surfacing on the Web. In a new update, the schematics of the iQoo Neo 9 have surfaced online, offering a brief look at the possible rear design of the upcoming handset. The image suggests a dual rear camera module on the rear. It is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch display.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) posted schematics of the iQoo Neo 9 on Weibo. It suggests a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display and narrow bezels. The handset appears to have a dual rear camera unit. The primary and secondary sensors are seen arranged in separate small circular cutouts on the top left corner alongside a dual-LED flash unit. Volume buttons and power button are seen arranged on the left spine.

iqoo neo 9 weibo dcs iQoo Neo 9

iQoo Neo 9
Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

Furthermore, the tipster claims that iQoo Neo 9 will feature a 6.78-inch display. The iQoo Neo 8 and iQoo Neo 8 Pro also sport a similar display with 1.5K resolution.

iQoo is expected to announce the iQoo Neo 9 and iQoo Neo 9 Pro in the first quarter of next year. The iQoo Neo 9 is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to ship with Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14 or OriginOS 4 depending upon the region. It might get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 1.49-inch sensor as well.

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The iQoo Neo 8 was unveiled with a starting price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300).

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
