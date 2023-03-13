iQoo Z7i has been launched in China. The latest Z-series handset from the Vivo sub-brand comes in two colour options and is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The iQoo Z7i features a 5-megapixel selfie sensor and has a dual camera setup at the rear. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB onboard storage. Other key highlights of the handset include 6.51-inch display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The battery is claimed to offer a standby time of 29 days.

iQoo Z7i price

Price of iQoo Z7i has been set at CNY 949 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB model at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000). It is offered in Ice Lake Blue and Moon Shadow (translated from Chinese) colour options.

All variants of iQoo Z7i will go on sale in the company's home country starting March 20. Details about the availability of the device in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.

iQoo Z7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z7i runs on Android 13 with OriginOS Ocean on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with up to 60Hz refresh rate. The LCD display offers 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.99 screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, along with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and Mali-G57 GPU.

For photos and videos, iQoo has packed a dual rear camera unit on the new iQoo Z7i. The camera setup comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset has a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. As mentioned, the handset offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the new smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. The handset also packs a fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition.

iQoo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on iQoo Z7i with 15W fast charging support. The battery is said to offer up to 17.2 hours of video playback time and up to 29 days of standby time on a single charge. The handset measures 164.05x75.60x8.15mm and weighs 186 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.