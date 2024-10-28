iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro are said to be in the works as a successor to iQOO Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro, respectively. While the Vivo sub-brand is close-mouthed about the arrival of the new Neo phones, a Chinese tipster has posted about their launch timeframe. The vanilla iQOO Neo 10 is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the iQOO Neo 10 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro Launch Timeframe Tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), while replying to a user's comment on a Weibo post, claimed that the iQOO Neo 10 series launch is scheduled for November. This rumoured launch timeline is a couple of weeks earlier than usal. iQOO launched the Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro in December 2023 in China and the Pro model was unveiled in India in February this year.

iQOO Neo 10 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro version could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. They are expected to have a metal middle frame and could pack silicon batteries with 100W fast charging support. The battery capacity is likely to be more than 6,000mAh. They could feature a 1.5K resolution flat display with narrow bezels.

The iQOO Neo 9 series features 6.78-inch AMOLED displays. The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood. They carry up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. They have a 16-megapixel front camera, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

