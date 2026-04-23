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Samsung Details Switchable 2D/3D Display Technology That Could Come to Future Galaxy Phones

Samsung has published a research paper on a switchable 2D/3D display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 17:48 IST
Samsung Details Switchable 2D/3D Display Technology That Could Come to Future Galaxy Phones

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ships with the Privacy Display feature

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a Snapdragon SoC
  • Samsung could use a metasurface lenticular lens-based screen
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year, in January. Ahead of the launch of the flagship handset, the South Korean tech conglomerate unveiled a new privacy display feature, which eventually made its way to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company uses a hardware-based solution to offer the functionality, which aims to curb shoulder surfing. On Thursday, the company, in collaboration with Postech, published a paper on the switchable 2D-3D display technology, which uses a metasurface lenticular lens-based solution. Samsung will reportedly introduce this feature with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S28 Ultra, which is expected to be launched globally in 2028.

Samsung's Paper Describes Seamless Transitions Between 2D and 3D Modes

In a new paper titled “Switchable 2D-3D display through a metasurface lenticular lens” published in Nature in collaboration with Postech, the company says that that future smartphones, tablets, and “commercial systems” might ship with this new display technology that uses an “ultra-thin” metalens that is capable of manipulating the light beam.

samsung 2d 3d display technology samsung inline Samsung 3D Display

Samsung's switchable 3D display technology uses an ultra-thin metalens
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

The metalens comprises nanoscale structures, which enable “seamless” transitions between 2D and 3D modes. Moreover, the company believes that the technology would also improve viewing angles on displays. This would let users toggle between 2D and 3D modes. The technology also uses voltage control to make this possible. Regarding its impact on end users, the tech giant said, “It's a breakthrough that could eventually enable them to choose between high-resolution 2D for everyday tasks and immersive, multi-view 3D for video.”

While the company has yet to reveal the names of the devices that might launch with the switchable 2D-3D display technology, a new report claims that the Samsung Galaxy S28 Ultra could be among the first devices to receive the said upgrade. If true, it would mark another leap for the company, further pushing the smartphone display technology envelope.

In January, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in India during the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The handset ships with a 6.9-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) 10-bit Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

However, the most notable feature of the phone is the Privacy Display, which aims at preventing shoulder surfing. The screen comprises wide and narrow pixels. When the feature is turned on, the wide pixels turn off, drastically narrowing the viewing angles. Moreover, the solution can also be enabled for specific sections of the display to only hide notifications or password fields.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S28 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S28 Ultra Display, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Samsung Details Switchable 2D/3D Display Technology That Could Come to Future Galaxy Phones
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