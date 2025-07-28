Technology News
iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is confirmed to feature 7K Ice Dome VC liquid cooling for thermal management.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 28 July 2025 18:33 IST
iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will be available in China next month
  • It is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will have a 8,000mAh battery
iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is set to launch in China in August, and ahead of its launch, the company has teased the phone's design . A teaser shows the handset with a hole-punch display and a dual rear camera setup. Although the chipset and battery details of the upcoming smartphone have already been revealed, the company has not announced the exact launch date. Interestingly, iQOO has also opened pre-orders for the Z10 Turbo+. Previously, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ was tipped to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera. It could launch as a close sibling of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and Z10 Turbo.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased

iQOO has shared a poster on Weibo revealing the design of the Z10 Turbo+. The handset boasts a familiar design, with a square camera module with curved edges, which houses a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash. Additionally, the listing of the handset on the company website suggests that it will get a flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, along with slim bezels.

Like the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is confirmed to come with the company's 7K Ice Dome VC liquid cooling feature for thermal management. It is already teased to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset and an 8,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the company has started accepting pre-reservations for the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ through its official website in China. Customers pre-booking the device will get benefits worth CNY 2,255 (roughly Rs. 25,000). They can also avail one-year extended warranty and exchange discounts. The listing confirms that the handset will be available for purchase in August.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is shown in two colours that resemble the Desert and White variants previously seen on the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Turbo Pro.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Specifications (Expected)

As per past leaks, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The dual rear camera setup of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. At the front, it could get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, the upcoming phone is said to offer 90W fast charging support.

An alleged Geekbench listing suggested that the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will feature 16GB of RAM and run on Android 15 out of the box. For context, iQOO introduced the Z10 Turbo series, including the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and Z10 Turbo, in China in April.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  1. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Mode This Week
  9. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
