iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is set to launch in China in August, and ahead of its launch, the company has teased the phone's design . A teaser shows the handset with a hole-punch display and a dual rear camera setup. Although the chipset and battery details of the upcoming smartphone have already been revealed, the company has not announced the exact launch date. Interestingly, iQOO has also opened pre-orders for the Z10 Turbo+. Previously, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ was tipped to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera. It could launch as a close sibling of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and Z10 Turbo.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased

iQOO has shared a poster on Weibo revealing the design of the Z10 Turbo+. The handset boasts a familiar design, with a square camera module with curved edges, which houses a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash. Additionally, the listing of the handset on the company website suggests that it will get a flat display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, along with slim bezels.

Like the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is confirmed to come with the company's 7K Ice Dome VC liquid cooling feature for thermal management. It is already teased to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset and an 8,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the company has started accepting pre-reservations for the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ through its official website in China. Customers pre-booking the device will get benefits worth CNY 2,255 (roughly Rs. 25,000). They can also avail one-year extended warranty and exchange discounts. The listing confirms that the handset will be available for purchase in August.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo+ is shown in two colours that resemble the Desert and White variants previously seen on the iQOO Z10 Turbo and Turbo Pro.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Specifications (Expected)

As per past leaks, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The dual rear camera setup of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. At the front, it could get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, the upcoming phone is said to offer 90W fast charging support.

An alleged Geekbench listing suggested that the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will feature 16GB of RAM and run on Android 15 out of the box. For context, iQOO introduced the Z10 Turbo series, including the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro and Z10 Turbo, in China in April.

