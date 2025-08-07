Technology News
iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 9400+ SoC: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G is currently available in China. The phone is offered in three colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/iQOO

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G is 8.16mm in thickness
  • iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G weighs about 212g
  • The company offers the phone in three colourways
iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G has been launched in China in three colour options and four RAM and storage variants. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The phone sports an AMOLED display and boasts a 93.42 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is currently available for purchase via the company's official website in China.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G Price, Availability

iiQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G pricing starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the base 12GB+256GB storage variant. However, the 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB variants come with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,900), CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,500), and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 36,500), respectively.

The Vivo sub-brand firm's new handset is available in three colourways: Polar Ash, Yunhai White, and Desert (translated from Chinese). Customers can buy the phone via the company's official online store.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G Specifications

The new dual-SIM iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G runs on OriginOS 5, based on Android 15, and sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.42 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2,800×1,260 pixels resolution, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display comes with HDR technology and has 1.07 billion colours. The phone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, built on a 3nm process, delivering 3.73GHz of peak clock speed. It also has an Immortalis-G925 GPU for gaming.

The phone features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.79 Sony main sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens.

On the front, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G has a 16-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera. The primary rear camera comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and can be used for scanning documents. It also supports 4K video recording and 1080p slow-motion video shooting.

It ships with an 8,000mAh battery, which supports 90W fast charging via a USB Type-C Gen 2 port. For connectivity, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G comes with Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, and Galileo. It measures 163.72×75.88×8.16mm, and weighs about 212g.

iQOO Z10 Turbo+

upcoming
iQOO Z10 Turbo+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Battery Capacity 8,000mAh
OS Android 15
iQOO Z10 Turbo Plus 5G, iQOO Z10 Turbo Plus 5G price, iQOO Z10 Turbo Plus 5G launch, iQOO Z10 Turbo Plus 5G specifications, iQOO
Samsung HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Specifications
