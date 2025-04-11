Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO Z10 With 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z10x: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z10 With 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z10x: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z10 features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 12:34 IST
iQOO Z10 With 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z10x: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 is available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colourways

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 series has a dual rear camera setup
  • They have 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • They will go on sale via Amazon
Advertisement

iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x were launched in India on Friday. The latest Z series smartphones by the Vivo sub-brand come in two colour options. The iQOO Z10 runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, while the iQOO Z10x has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. The vanilla model houses a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, while the iQOO Z10x boasts a 6,500mAh battery. Both phones run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and flaunt a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. They have an 8-megapixel front camera.

iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10x Price in India

The iQOO Z10 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions are priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. It is available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colour options. With instant bank discounts and exchange offers, customers can buy the handset for a starting price of Rs. 19,999.

iQOO Z10x costs Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. It is available in Ultramarine and Titanium colourways. Bank-based offers bring down the effective price of the phone to Rs. 12,499. 

The new phones will go on sale from April 16 through Amazon, iQOO India store.

iQOO Z10 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQOO Z10 5G runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 387ppi pixel density. The display offers 5000 nits peak brightness. The new iQOO smartphone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a maximum 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the iQOO Z10 gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

Connectivity options on iQOO Z10 include 5G, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, GNSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared blaster. Further, it has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating.

iQOO Z10 packs a 7,300mAh battery with 90W charging. The handset measures 163x76.40x7.93mm and weighs around 199 grams.

iQOO Z10x Specifications

The iQOO Z10x has the same SIM, software, and selfie camera as the vanilla model. It gets a 6.7-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 393ppi pixel density. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset alongside up to 8GB RAM and a maximum 256GB storage.

In the camera department, the iQOO Z10x has a 50-megapixel main sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter on the back. It includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter like the iQOO Z10.

Sensors on the iQOO Z10x are similar to the standard variant. It has Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. The handset includes a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor for authentication. It includes dual stereo speakers and boasts an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO Z10x carries a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It measures 165.70x76.30x8.0mm and weighs 204 grams.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z10

iQOO Z10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
iQOO Z10x

iQOO Z10x

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10x, iQOO Z10 Price in India, iQOO Z10x Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ With Slightly Improved CPU and NPU Performance Launched
Naughty Dog Releases The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered in New 'Complete' Edition on PS5

Related Stories

iQOO Z10 With 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z10x: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
  3. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset Launched
  4. Moto Book 60 Laptop, Moto Pad 60 Pro Tablet to Debut on This Date
  5. Acer Smartphones to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Redmi A5 India Launch Date, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco Free 4 With Dynaudio Tuning, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
  4. Redmi A5 India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  5. Xiaomi Announces Android 16 Developer Preview Programme for Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro
  6. YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature
  7. Motorola Schedules Launch Event for April 24; Likely to Unveil Edge 60 Pro, Razr 60 Ultra
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony PS5 Likely to Get Price Hikes Due to Tariffs
  10. Threads Reportedly Testing New Feature for Importing Social Graph, Finding Creators Followed on X
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »