iQOO Z10R is expected to launch soon in India, with the company starting to tease the handset officially. The design appears to be similar to the Vivo V50e, but it is expected to be priced much lower than the Vivo phone in the country. The purported smartphone has appeared on Geekbench as well, which hints at its SoC, RAM and operating system details. The iQOO Z10R is expected to join the existing iQOO Z10 lineup, which consists of the base iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10x, and iQOO Z10 Lite.

iQOO Z10R India Launch Teased

A landing page for the iQOO Z10R is now live on the company's India website. Alongside the "coming soon" tag, the page reveals that the phone will support 4K vlogging. The page also teases the design of the handset. We can see a pill-shaped rear camera island, with two camera sensors and an Aura Light feature. The design appears similar to the Vivo V50e, which was introduced in the country in April.

While the Vivo V50e uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, the iQOO Z10R may get a slightly more powerful chipset in the form of the MediaTek Dimensity 7400. Meanwhile, a handset with the model number vivo I2410, expected to be the iQOO Z10R, appeared on Geekbench. The listing suggested the phone could get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It will likely ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

Meanwhile, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) shared more details about the purported iQOO Z10R. As per the tipster, the handset will launch in India in July and will be priced under Rs. 20,000. The handset is said to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The tipster further claimed that the iQOO Z10R will likely be equipped with a 50-megapixel OIS-supported main camera at the back, while at the front, it may get a 32-megapixel sensor. It could pack either a 5,600mAh or a 6,000mAh battery and support 90W wired fast charging. The tipster also shared live images of the phone in two colourways, blue and gold.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.