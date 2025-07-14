Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Live Updates: Top Last Minute Deals on Phones, Tablets and More on Day 3

Here are some of the top last-minute deals and discounts before the Amazon Prime Day sale ends.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2025 10:52 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Live Updates: Top Last Minute Deals on Phones, Tablets and More on Day 3
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will end tonight, and the third day of the e-commerce platform's annual sale event for Prime members still offers some notable discounts on smartphones and other consumer electronics devices. Buyers can also opt for several last minute deals on the e-commerce platform, to get their hands on discounted products. However, you will need a Prime subscription to access these deals, just like the first two days of the sale, and you can (in some cases) exchange your older devices to purchase new ones at a cheaper price.

Last minute deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale aren't the only way to save money. Don't forget to use the right bank cards while making your purchase, as Amazon has partnered with two banks to offer a 10 percent instant discount on some products. You should also use a price tracker website if you want to compare the recent prices of products to pick between two deals and compare discounts on certain products.

The Amazon Prime Day sale might end in a few hours, so stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the best deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, and other consumer electronics. Make sure you're following us on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube for the best last minute deals and offers on Amazon Prime Day.

