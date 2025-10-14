iQOO Z10R 5G was recently launched in Russia by the Vivo sub-brand. Its debut comes months after a handset bearing the same name was unveiled in India with a different design, MediaTek chipset, battery capacity, and storage variants. Both models run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. They are also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. However, the Indian variant is slightly lighter and thinner than the more recent model.

iQOO Z10R 5G Price, Availability

iQOO Z10R 5G pricing starts at RUB 22,999 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. On the other hand, the 12GB + 512GB variant costs RUB 27,999 (about Rs. 31,000).

The handset, which launched on October 6, is currently available in Deep Black and Titanium Shine (translated from Russian) colourways. Customers can also buy the handset from other online stores like Yandex in the country.

In India, the iQOO Z10R 5G was launched on July 24 at a starting price of Rs. 19,499 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Whereas, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models cost Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. It is presently available via the company's website in Aquamarine and Moonstone colour options.

iQOO Z10R 5G Specifications

The Russian variant of the iQOO Z10R 5G features different specifications and a new design, compared to the Indian variant. Both phones run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and will get an update to OriginOS 6. The new model that is available in Russia sports a 6.77-inch (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 387 ppi pixel density, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. While the display features are almost identical, the Indian variant has a higher peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

Powering the iQOO Z10R 5G is a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Indian variant, on the other hand, is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

Both handsets also share the same 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear camera. However, the secondary cameras on the two are different. While the I2505 model (Russia) features an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, the Indian version carries a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter.

On the front, both iQOO Z10R 5G models are equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie. The two also ship with different IP ratings. In Russia, the phone has an IP65 rating, whereas the Indian model has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Russian model also gets a higher-capacity 6,500mAh battery, with 90W wired fast charging support, instead of 44W in India. The iQOO Z10R 5G measures 163.76×28×7.59mm, and weighs about 194g. This makes it slightly heavier and thicker than its Indian counterpart.