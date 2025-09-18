Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on iQOO 13, Neo 10R, Z10, and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 23.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 16:53 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on iQOO 13, Neo 10R, Z10, and More

Photo Credit: iQOO

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer the iQOO 13 (pictured) at a discounted price

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will list 100 top deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will offer a 10 percent discount
  • Customers will be able to save up to Rs. 4,000 on iQOO phones
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will kick off on September 23. The US-based e-commerce giant will offer discounts, cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and interest free EMI options on various electronics, like phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), refrigerators, washing machines, PCs, laptops, and smart home appliances. Ahead of the sale event's commencement, iQOO, the Vivo sub-brand, has announced the discounts on several of its smartphones, including the brand's current flagship, the iQOO 13.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: iQOO Reveals Discounts, No-Cost EMI Offers

Customers can save up to Rs. 4,000 while buying an iQOO smartphone during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. However, iQOO has announced that these discounts will not exclusively be available on Amazon. Buyers can also get these discounts while buying a handset from iQOO's official online store, too.

The company will also offer no cost EMI options with select handsets. For example, if you buy an iQOO Z10R, iQOO Z10, iQOO Neo 10R, or iQOO Neo 10, you can choose between three and six months interest free EMI options. Meanwhile, if you are buying the flagship iQOO 13, you can choose from three, six, or nine months no cost EMI options.

Here's a list of the best deals on iQOO smartphones that an interested customer, with or without a Prime subscription, can grab during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on iQOO Phones

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
iQOO Z10 Lite Rs. 9,998 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10x Rs. 13,498 Rs. 11,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10R Rs. 19,498 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 Rs. 21,998 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10R Rs. 26,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 33,998 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
iQOO 13 Rs. 54,998 Rs. 50,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z10x

iQOO Z10x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Dynamic light is useful
  • Good raw performance
  • Bad
  • Software needs optimisation
  • Cameras need a lot of work
  • Charging is relatively slow
  • Speakers aren't loud enough
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
Read detailed iQOO Z10x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, iQOO Z10 Lite, iQOO Z10x, iQOO Z10R, iQOO Z10, iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Neo 10, iQOO 13, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Xiaomi Announces Festive Offers on Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 7, QLED TVs and More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series' Android-16-Based One UI 8 Update Rollout Expands to India

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on iQOO 13, Neo 10R, Z10, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  2. Nothing Ear 3 With 'Super Mic' Feature, Up to 45dB ANC Launched: See Price
  3. Xiaomi Announces Offers on These Products Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales
  4. Amazon Sale 2025: Check Top Deals on These iQOO Smartphones
  5. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  6. Best Flagship Headphones Deals During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  7. Samsung Is Now Rolling Out One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 Series in India
  8. DJI Mini 5 Pro With 1-Inch Camera Sensor Launched at This Price
  9. These Samsung Phones Will Get Price Drops Ahead of Festive Season
  10. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Are Here With a Massive Camera Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Xbox Full-Screen Experience Leaks on Other Windows Handhelds Ahead of ROG Xbox Ally Debut
  2. Cellecor Comet CBS-05 Pro Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A55 5G and More to Go on Sale With Discounts During Festive Season
  4. Coinbase Urges US DOJ Action as SEC Mulls Dropping Lawsuit Against Crypto Exchange
  5. Vivo V60 Lite 4G Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery
  6. Nothing Ear 3 Launched With Super Mic Feature, Up to 45dB Active Noise Cancellation: Price, Features
  7. Nvidia Bets Big on Intel With $5 Billion Stake and Chip Partnership
  8. Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Reportedly Postponed to October
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series' Android-16-Based One UI 8 Update Rollout Expands to India
  10. Xiaomi Announces Festive Offers on Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi Pad 7, QLED TVs and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »