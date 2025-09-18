Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will kick off on September 23. The US-based e-commerce giant will offer discounts, cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and interest free EMI options on various electronics, like phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), refrigerators, washing machines, PCs, laptops, and smart home appliances. Ahead of the sale event's commencement, iQOO, the Vivo sub-brand, has announced the discounts on several of its smartphones, including the brand's current flagship, the iQOO 13.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: iQOO Reveals Discounts, No-Cost EMI Offers

Customers can save up to Rs. 4,000 while buying an iQOO smartphone during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. However, iQOO has announced that these discounts will not exclusively be available on Amazon. Buyers can also get these discounts while buying a handset from iQOO's official online store, too.

The company will also offer no cost EMI options with select handsets. For example, if you buy an iQOO Z10R, iQOO Z10, iQOO Neo 10R, or iQOO Neo 10, you can choose between three and six months interest free EMI options. Meanwhile, if you are buying the flagship iQOO 13, you can choose from three, six, or nine months no cost EMI options.

Here's a list of the best deals on iQOO smartphones that an interested customer, with or without a Prime subscription, can grab during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on iQOO Phones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.