Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO 15R, iQOO Z11x 5G Listed on Malaysian Certification Website Ahead of Imminent Global Launch

iQOO 15R, iQOO Z11x 5G Listed on Malaysian Certification Website Ahead of Imminent Global Launch

The company has already confirmed that the iQOO 15R will launch in India soon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 12:40 IST
iQOO 15R, iQOO Z11x 5G Listed on Malaysian Certification Website Ahead of Imminent Global Launch

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15R is confirmed to launch in India soon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Two iQOO smartphones have appeared on the SIRIM website
  • iQOO 15R could feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
  • iQOO 15R earlier spotted on Bluetooth SIG website
Advertisement

iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11x 5G are expected to be nearing their release. While Vivo sub brand remain tightlipped about the launch date, the handsets have been spotted on the Malaysian SIRIM certification website. However, the listing did not reveal any specifications of the upcoming handsets. Prior to this, the iQOO 15R also surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG listing. It is confirmed to launch in the Indian market soon. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 200-megapixel rear camera and a 6.59-inch display.

iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11x 5G Listed on SIRIM Certification Site

The unannounced iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11x 5G were spotted on the SIRIM database by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The iQOO 15R bearing model number I2508 has received official approval with code RGQL/22K/0126/S(25-7134), while the iQOO Z11x 5G with model number I2507 is approved with code RGQL/29K/0126/S(25-7301).

The listing confirms that both iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11x 5G are approved for sale in Malaysia. The certification is valid until January next year. The listing indicates that the phones will likely launch in the Asian market soon. However, the company has not made any official announcement regarding the launch date yet.

Ahead of this, the iQOO 15R appeared on other certification databases, including Bluetooth SIG, with the same I2508 model number. iQOO India head Nipun Marya, earlier today, announced the arrival of the iQOO 15R in India without revealing the exact launch date. It is teased with a square-shaped floating camera module. The handset will go on sale through Amazon.

iQOO 15R Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 15R is rumoured to come as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which is already available in the Chinese market. Therefore, we can expect the iQOO 15R to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, IP68 + IP69 rated dust and water resistance build, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. The iQOO Z11 Turbo has a 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

iQOO Z11 Turbo

iQOO Z11 Turbo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R Specifications, iQOO Z11x 5G, iQOO Z11x, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Marathon Releases March 5 Across Steam, PS5, Xbox Series S/X; Pre-Orders Now Live
Samsung Galaxy A57 TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Related Stories

iQOO 15R, iQOO Z11x 5G Listed on Malaysian Certification Website Ahead of Imminent Global Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  2. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across All Tiers
  3. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  4. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  5. OnePlus 16 May Launch With These Display, Battery and Camera Upgrades
  6. Infinix Note Edge Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 , 6,500mAh Battery
  7. OpenAI Will Reportedly Unveil Its First AI Device Later This Year
  8. Champion OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Movie Online?
  9. Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses Review
  10. Global RAM Shortage Is Now Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200T India Launch Date Announced; Will Feature Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras
  2. Samsung's Leaked OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 Changelog Hints at Imminent Rollout With Upgraded Bixby, Bug Fixes
  3. Samsung Galaxy A57 TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  4. iQOO 15R, iQOO Z11x 5G Listed on Malaysian Certification Website Ahead of Imminent Global Launch
  5. Marathon Releases March 5 Across Steam, PS5, Xbox Series S/X; Pre-Orders Now Live
  6. Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch Date Announced; 10,001mAh Battery Confirmed
  7. OpenAI Will Reportedly Unveil Its First AI Device Later This Year
  8. iQOO 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Dual Cameras, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. Google Introducing New 'Answer Now' Button in Gemini for Fast Responses: Report
  10. OnePlus 16 Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Camera, Upgraded Display and 9,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »