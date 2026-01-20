iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11x 5G are expected to be nearing their release. While Vivo sub brand remain tightlipped about the launch date, the handsets have been spotted on the Malaysian SIRIM certification website. However, the listing did not reveal any specifications of the upcoming handsets. Prior to this, the iQOO 15R also surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG listing. It is confirmed to launch in the Indian market soon. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 200-megapixel rear camera and a 6.59-inch display.

iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11x 5G Listed on SIRIM Certification Site

The unannounced iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11x 5G were spotted on the SIRIM database by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The iQOO 15R bearing model number I2508 has received official approval with code RGQL/22K/0126/S(25-7134), while the iQOO Z11x 5G with model number I2507 is approved with code RGQL/29K/0126/S(25-7301).

The listing confirms that both iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11x 5G are approved for sale in Malaysia. The certification is valid until January next year. The listing indicates that the phones will likely launch in the Asian market soon. However, the company has not made any official announcement regarding the launch date yet.

Ahead of this, the iQOO 15R appeared on other certification databases, including Bluetooth SIG, with the same I2508 model number. iQOO India head Nipun Marya, earlier today, announced the arrival of the iQOO 15R in India without revealing the exact launch date. It is teased with a square-shaped floating camera module. The handset will go on sale through Amazon.

iQOO 15R Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 15R is rumoured to come as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which is already available in the Chinese market. Therefore, we can expect the iQOO 15R to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, IP68 + IP69 rated dust and water resistance build, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. The iQOO Z11 Turbo has a 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.