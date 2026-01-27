Technology News
iQOO 15R India Launch Date Announced: Specifications, Features Expected

iQOO 15R is expected to come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 11:21 IST
iQOO 15R India Launch Date Announced: Specifications, Features Expected

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15R is confirmed to be available through Amazon

Highlights
  • iQOO 15R launch date revealed
  • iQOO 15R could come with a dual rear camera unit
  • It is expected to feature a 7,600mAh battery
iQOO 15R is set to launch in India next month, iQOO confirmed in a X post and media invite on Tuesday. The upcoming iQOO smartphone will be available for purchase in India through Amazon. The iQOO 15R is believed to come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and a 7,600mAh battery alongside 100W wired fast charging support. It is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The launch of iQOO 15R will take place on February 24. iQOO and the company's India CEO, Nipun Marya, teased the launch date of the new phone through their X handles. The official teaser reveals the rear design of the phone. It is shown in a white finish.

(This is a developing story..)

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta Can See WhatsApp Chats in Breach of Privacy, Lawsuit Claims

