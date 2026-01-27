iQOO 15R is set to launch in India next month, iQOO confirmed in a X post and media invite on Tuesday. The upcoming iQOO smartphone will be available for purchase in India through Amazon. The iQOO 15R is believed to come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and a 7,600mAh battery alongside 100W wired fast charging support. It is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The launch of iQOO 15R will take place on February 24. iQOO and the company's India CEO, Nipun Marya, teased the launch date of the new phone through their X handles. The official teaser reveals the rear design of the phone. It is shown in a white finish.

(This is a developing story..)