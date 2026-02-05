The iQOO 15R is set to be launched in India later this month. In the days leading up to the launch, the company has been revealing details about the latest addition to the flagship iQOO 15 lineup. The latest teaser from the Vivo sub-brand sheds light on the photography capabilities of the upcoming handset. The iQOO 15R is confirmed to be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera. Separately, the brand has announced a sneak peek session for the iQOO 15R.

iQOO 15R Camera Details

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya shared a post teasing the iQOO 15R on X, encouraging the microblogging platform's users to spot a hidden feature. A small line of text within the square-shaped camera island confirms that the upcoming handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, which features an unspecified Sony LYT sensor.

The teaser image for the iQOO 15R (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: X/ @nipunmarya

Previously, the iQOO 15R was believed to arrive as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive iQOO Z11 Turbo. However, the latter comes with a dual camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This hints towards slight differentiation between the two, and the Vivo sub-brand could introduce some changes in terms of specifications.

The company has also teased the presence of Origin Island on the upcoming handset. It is iQOO's own take on Apple's Dynamic Island notch, offering notifications and quick controls at a glance, along with support for live activities. The iQOO 15R is also confirmed to receive four years of Android updates and six years of security updates.

Several key specifications of the iQOO 15R have already been confirmed by the brand. It will feature a 7,600mAh battery and is teased to be the “slimmest smartphone in the 7,600mAh category” in India, with a 7.9mm thickness.

Powering the upcoming mid-flagship will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is claimed to have achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3.5 million points. The company promises to deliver about 36 percent improved CPU performance and around 46 percent enhanced NPU performance.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the iQOO 15R in India, which is set for February 24.

iQOO 15R Sneak Peek Event

iQOO has also announced a sneak peek event for the upcoming iQOO 15R. It will allow select users a chance to go hands-on with the handset and explore its design, performance, and key features ahead of the launch.

The iQOO 15R sneak peek session will be held in Coimbatore on February 22. Alternatively, users can also choose to attend the BGMI Gaming Session, held after the product sneak peek.