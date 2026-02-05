Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO 15R Confirmed to Feature 50 Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor: Expected Specifications, Features

iQOO 15R Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor: Expected Specifications, Features

The iQOO 15R will be launched in India on February 24.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 17:13 IST
iQOO 15R Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor: Expected Specifications, Features

The upcoming iQOO mid-flagship is confirmed to be available in two colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya teased iQOO 15R's camera details in an X post
  • The handset will feature Origin Island for live alerts and controls
  • A hands-on sneak peek event is scheduled in Coimbatore on February 22
Advertisement

The iQOO 15R is set to be launched in India later this month. In the days leading up to the launch, the company has been revealing details about the latest addition to the flagship iQOO 15 lineup. The latest teaser from the Vivo sub-brand sheds light on the photography capabilities of the upcoming handset. The iQOO 15R is confirmed to be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera. Separately, the brand has announced a sneak peek session for the iQOO 15R.

iQOO 15R Camera Details

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya shared a post teasing the iQOO 15R on X, encouraging the microblogging platform's users to spot a hidden feature. A small line of text within the square-shaped camera island confirms that the upcoming handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, which features an unspecified Sony LYT sensor.

The teaser image for the iQOO 15R (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: X/ @nipunmarya

 

Previously, the iQOO 15R was believed to arrive as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive iQOO Z11 Turbo. However, the latter comes with a dual camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. This hints towards slight differentiation between the two, and the Vivo sub-brand could introduce some changes in terms of specifications.

The company has also teased the presence of Origin Island on the upcoming handset. It is iQOO's own take on Apple's Dynamic Island notch, offering notifications and quick controls at a glance, along with support for live activities. The iQOO 15R is also confirmed to receive four years of Android updates and six years of security updates.

Several key specifications of the iQOO 15R have already been confirmed by the brand. It will feature a 7,600mAh battery and is teased to be the “slimmest smartphone in the 7,600mAh category” in India, with a 7.9mm thickness. 

Powering the upcoming mid-flagship will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is claimed to have achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3.5 million points. The company promises to deliver about 36 percent improved CPU performance and around 46 percent enhanced NPU performance.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the iQOO 15R in India, which is set for February 24.

iQOO 15R Sneak Peek Event

iQOO has also announced a sneak peek event for the upcoming iQOO 15R. It will allow select users a chance to go hands-on with the handset and explore its design, performance, and key features ahead of the launch.

The iQOO 15R sneak peek session will be held in Coimbatore on February 22. Alternatively, users can also choose to attend the BGMI Gaming Session, held after the product sneak peek.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R Specifications, iQOO 15R features, iQOO 15R Launch, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo K14 Turbo Series Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Memory Configurations
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iQOO 15R Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India
  4. Anthropic Mocks ChatGPT in New Ads, OpenAI CEO Calls Them 'Deceptive'
  5. Google Pixel 10a Will Be Available for Pre-Order Later This Month
  6. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Spotted in New Leak That Shows Its Display Design
  8. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  9. Overwatch 2 Is Rebranding to Just 'Overwatch' as Part of Major Overhaul
  10. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. Overwatch 2 Rebrands to 'Overwatch' as Blizzard Announces 10 New Heroes, Year-Long Story, Switch 2 Version
  2. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony LYT Camera Sensor: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Oppo K14 Turbo Series Launch Timeline Tipped Along With Key Specifications, Memory Configurations
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Spotted in Leaked Image That Reveals Display Design, Key Specifications
  6. Anthropic’s Super Bowl Ad Takes a Dig at ChatGPT’s Ads, OpenAI CEO Hits Back
  7. Love (2025) OTT Release Revealed: What You Need to Know About This Upcoming Romantic Series
  8. Super Subbu OTT Release Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi's Black Shark Gaming Tablet Listed on Global Website With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 8.8-Inch 144Hz Display
  10. Generative AI Has 'Zero Part' in GTA 6, Says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »