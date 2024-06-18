iQoo Z9 series could soon be expanded with the addition of a new model, according to details shared by a tipster. The lineup currently comprises the iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x and iQoo Z9 Turbo — these models were unveiled in April. Now, an iQoo Z9 Turbo+ model is said to be in the works and is likely to join the other handsets in the series. Details of the chipset that could power the handset have also leaked online. Given the "plus" in its moniker, it is likely to launch with higher specifications than the current Turbo model.

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ launch, features (Rumoured)

The purported iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is under development and may launch soon, according to a post on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) that has since been edited. Another Weibo account Mengder Digital (translated from Chinese) claims (via Gizmochina) that the Turbo+ model is expected to feature the high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset that was launched by MediaTek last month.

While there are no details of the rumoured Turbo+ model, we can speculate that this variant of the iQoo Z9 Turbo is likely to offer better specifications than the existing iQoo Z9 Turbo.

iQoo Z9 Turbo specifications

The company's iQoo Z9 Turbo model is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and runs on a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It sports a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen and ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

For optics, the iQoo Z9 Turbo includes a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel new Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. It started in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.