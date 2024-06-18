Technology News

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Tipped to Launch Soon

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ could make its debut as the top-of-the-line model in the Z9 series of smartphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2024 19:41 IST
iQoo Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Tipped to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9 Turbo (pictured) was launched in April this year

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is expected to join the iQoo Z9 series of smartphones
  • The series currently comprises the iQoo Z9, Z9x and Z9 Turbo
  • The iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is expected to be the most premium model in the lineup
Advertisement

iQoo Z9 series could soon be expanded with the addition of a new model, according to details shared by a tipster. The lineup currently comprises the iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x and iQoo Z9 Turbo — these models were unveiled in April. Now, an iQoo Z9 Turbo+ model is said to be in the works and is likely to join the other handsets in the series. Details of the chipset that could power the handset have also leaked online. Given the "plus" in its moniker, it is likely to launch with higher specifications than the current Turbo model.

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ launch, features (Rumoured)

The purported iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is under development and may launch soon, according to a post on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) that has since been edited. Another Weibo account Mengder Digital (translated from Chinese) claims (via Gizmochina) that the Turbo+ model is expected to feature the high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset that was launched by MediaTek last month. digital chat station weibo iqoo z9 turbo plus dcs_iqoo_z9_turbo

While there are no details of the rumoured Turbo+ model, we can speculate that this variant of the iQoo Z9 Turbo is likely to offer better specifications than the existing iQoo Z9 Turbo.

iQoo Z9 Turbo specifications

The company's iQoo Z9 Turbo model is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and runs on a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It sports a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen and ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4. 

For optics, the iQoo Z9 Turbo includes a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel new Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. It started in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB option. 

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Z9 Turbo Plus, iQoo Z9 Turbo Plus specifications, iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9 series, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Asus Vivobook S 15 With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Goes on Sale as Company's First Copilot+ PC
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition Has Hit 30 Million Downloads on Netflix Games: Report
iQoo Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Tipped to Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch During Nothing's Community Update on July 8
  2. Realme GT 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of June 20 Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  4. JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case Launched in India at This Price
  5. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's Geekbench Score Hints Small Performance Upgrade
  7. Moto Buds+ Review
  8. Vivo T3 Lite 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Tipped to Launch Soon
  2. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition Has Hit 30 Million Downloads on Netflix Games: Report
  3. Asus Vivobook S 15 With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Goes on Sale as Company's First Copilot+ PC
  4. Oppo A3 Pro Price in India, Key Specifications, Live Images Leaked Online
  5. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch Alongside Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 on July 8: Details
  6. Adobe Sued by US Government for Hiding Fees, Making It Difficult to Cancel Subscription
  7. Coinbase Launches Initiative to Support Emerging Crypto Projects and Boost User Growth
  8. Realme GT 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of June 20 Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Chipsets to Be Exclusively Supplied By Qualcomm, Analyst Says
  10. Apple Watch to Get the Ability to Change Default Ringtones With watchOS 11 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »