iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Timeline Leaked, Key Specifications Including MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Tipped

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is tipped to sport a 1.5K resolution display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 July 2024 19:29 IST
iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Timeline Leaked, Key Specifications Including MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Tipped

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9 Turbo (pictured) runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 Turbo+ said to be in the works
  • It might be revealed in September or October
  • iQoo Z9 Turbo feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
iQoo Z9 Turbo was launched in China in April, with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood. Now, the Vivo sub-brand is said to be preparing to unveil a new Z-series phone — iQoo Z9 Turbo+. iQoo is yet to announce a launch date for the phone, but the latest leak coming out of China tells us its launch timeline and which chipset it will use. The iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is expected to flaunt a 1.5K resolution display. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked the launch timeline and key details of the iQoo Z9 Turbo+ via Weibo. The tipster says that the handset might be revealed in September or October, but it is yet to get approval from Chinese certification authorities.

The upcoming iQoo phone will feature a flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, according to the leaker's post on the Chinese microblogging website. It is said to come with the model number V2417A.

The post doesn't divulge the battery capacity of the iQoo Z9 Turbo+, but Digital Chat Station claims that the iQoo Z9 Turbo+ will be equipped with a battery with "large silicon cells" (translated from Chinese). The vanilla iQoo Z9 Turbo has a 6,000mAh battery and 80W wired charging support.

iQoo Z9 Turbo Price, Specifications

The iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is likely to sit alongside the iQoo Z9 Turbo in the market. The latter was launched in April with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB model. The top-end 16GB+ 512GB model is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,000).

The iQoo Z9 Turbo feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood alongside up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel new Sony LYT-600 sensor. Selfies are managed by a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. 

