iQOO launched the Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro last December and the Pro model was unveiled in India in February this year. Rumours about the iQOO Neo 10 series have now surfaced on the Web. Most recently, a Chinese tipster has suggested the key specifications of iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro. They are said to come with 1.5K resolution flat displays and are likely to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets under the hood.

iQoo Neo 10 Series Specifications Tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the upcoming iQOO Neo series smartphones will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets. The subsequent iQOO phone could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. This could be a reference to the iQOO 13.

The vanilla iQOO Neo 10 is anticipated to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro version could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. MediaTek is expected to announce the Dimensity 9400 mobile platform in October.

Further, the iQOO Neo 10 phones are said to feature a metal middle frame. This would be a notable upgrade from the Neo 9 series, which featured a plastic frame. The upcoming phones could pack silicon batteries with 100W fast charging support. The battery capacity is likely to be more than 6,000mAh. They are expected to feature a 1.5K resolution flat display with narrow bezels.

The iQOO Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro were launched in China in December last year. The Pro variant was launched in India in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. They feature 6.78-inch AMOLED displays. The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the iQoo Neo 9 Pro gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.