iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro will launch in India on August 21. The company had previously revealed the design, colour options, and chipset details of the smartphones. The iQOO Z9s will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, while the iQOO Z9s Pro will get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Now, iQOO has confirmed several more features of the upcoming handsets including display, camera, battery, charging capacity, and IP rating.

iQOO Z9s, iQOO Z9s Pro Key Features Revealed

The iQOO Z9s and the iQOO Z9s Pro will feature 3D curved AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, the company confirmed in an official microsite. The Pro version will support 4,500nits of peak brightness level. Both handsets are confirmed to come with IP64-rated builds for dust and splash resistance. The phones are said to measure 0.749cm (7.49mm) in thickness.

Both iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro are confirmed to get 5,500mAh batteries. The Pro option is also confirmed to support 80W wired fast charging. The charging capacity of the iQOO Z9s has not yet been confirmed.

For optics, the iQOO Z9s and the iQOO Z9s Pro are confirmed to feature dual rear camera units, including a 50-megapixel IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The base version will feature a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the Pro variant will get an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The sensors on both handsets offer 4K OIS-supported video recording, as well as AI-backed features like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase.

Previously, the microsite had revealed that the iQOO Z9s and the iQOO Z9s Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. The vanilla iQOO Z9s model will be offered in Onyx Green and Titanium Matte shades, while the Pro version will be available in Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble colourways.