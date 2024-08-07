iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!

iQOO is all set to launch its next generation of smartphones in its popular Z-series in India soon. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching the much-hyped iQoo Z9s series in the country on August 21, 2024. The series will include iQOO Z9s Pro and iQOO Z9s. Both smartphones are loaded with some interesting sets of features and specifications with a special focus on design and cameras. The company has made some decent upgrades with the all-new iQOO Z9s series. I got the chance to test out the cameras of the latest iQOO Z9s Pro, and here's everything you need to know:

iQOO Z9s Series Features and Specifications

Before we deep dive into the camera features of the iQOO Z9s Pro, let's take a closer look at the features and specifications of the upcoming Z9s series. To start with, the latest handset features a premium design with a 3D curved AMOLED display.

The iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

The phones are sleek with 7.49mm thickness despite featuring a big 5,500mAh battery. The displays are bright as well, with 4500nits of peak brightness for the iQOO Z9s Pro and 1800nits for the iQOO Z9s.

The iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, while the iQOO Z9s is loaded with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. On the camera front, the iQOO Z9s Pro is loaded with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone also comes loaded with some interesting AI features such as AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance to further enhance the photos taken from the device.

iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: Daylight

iQOO Z9s Pro daylight camera samples. (Tap to expand)

To start with the daylight camera samples, the iQOO Z9s Pro brings a lot of improvement over its predecessor, the iQOO Z7 Pro. As you can see in the above camera samples, the colours are close to the source, and the dynamic range is good as well. The photo came out to be sharp and vibrant in daylight scenarios.

iQOO Z9s Pro portait camera samples. (Tap to expand)

Coming to the portraits, the photos came out to be crisp and well-detailed. The bokeh effect looked natural in the photos, while the colours were vibrant. The phone also did a good job of capturing the skin tone, which was again close to the source.

iQOO Z9s Pro wide-angle camera samples. (Tap to expand)

The ultra-wide-angle shots from iQOO Z9s Pro bring decent shots in the daylight. The barrel distortion issue was not that prominent in the images, though the colours were slightly warm as compared to the primary sensor. That said, the sensor still manages to capture some good shots in broad daylight with an ample amount of detail.

The phone also comes loaded with support for 4K recording with OIS support. The videos captured during the testing came out to be stable, and the colours were balanced as well. There is also an

iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: Lowlight

iQOO Z9s Pro low light camera samples. (Tap to expand)

Coming to the low-light performance, the iQOO Z9s Pro does a good job here as well. The photos came out to be detailed with less noise and grains, which is a good thing. The phone was able to manage the glare of the lights and overall, we were happy with the low-light performance of the device.

iQOO Z9s Pro low-light 1x and 2x portrait shots. (Tap to expand)

The portrait shots taken from iQOO Z9s Pro also brought good details. The edge detection works quite well and the phone was able to capture the correct skin tones during the testing period. The 2x portrait shots also delivered sharp results.

iQOO Z9s Pro super night mode (above) and normal low-light photo (below). (Tap to expand)

The company has also added a Super Night mode that allows the sensor to take in more light, which further results in better shots. However, it sometimes artificially enhances the sky, but there is an option in the Settings menu to turn it off. Coming to the quality, it was on par with the rest of the competition.

iQoo Z9s Pro Camera Overview: AI Features

Interestingly, the iQOO Z9s Pro comes loaded with some interesting AI features. The most usable one is the AI Erase. This feature allows you to remove objects from the photos to make them look more aesthetically pleasing to the eyes. The AI Erase mode worked flawlessly during the testing period. You also have an AI Photo Enhance tool that allows you to upscale your old photos into high-quality ones, a feature that can help bring old memories in better clarity.

Stay tuned for our in-depth review of the iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro.