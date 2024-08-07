Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!

The iQOO Z9s Pro comes loaded with some interesting set of camera features. Check it out in this article!

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 August 2024 11:07 IST
iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
Highlights
  • The iQOO Z9s series will be launching in India on August 21, 2024
  • The series will include iQOO Z9s Pro and iQOO Z9s
  • Check out the camera performance of the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G
Advertisement

iQOO is all set to launch its next generation of smartphones in its popular Z-series in India soon. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching the much-hyped iQoo Z9s series in the country on August 21, 2024. The series will include iQOO Z9s Pro and iQOO Z9s. Both smartphones are loaded with some interesting sets of features and specifications with a special focus on design and cameras. The company has made some decent upgrades with the all-new iQOO Z9s series. I got the chance to test out the cameras of the latest iQOO Z9s Pro, and here's everything you need to know: 

iQOO Z9s Series Features and Specifications 

Before we deep dive into the camera features of the iQOO Z9s Pro, let's take a closer look at the features and specifications of the upcoming Z9s series. To start with, the latest handset features a premium design with a 3D curved AMOLED display.

iqoo z9s pro 1 1 iQOO Z9s Pro

The iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

 

The phones are sleek with 7.49mm thickness despite featuring a big 5,500mAh battery. The displays are bright as well, with 4500nits of peak brightness for the iQOO Z9s Pro and 1800nits for the iQOO Z9s. 

The iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, while the iQOO Z9s is loaded with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. On the camera front, the iQOO Z9s Pro is loaded with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS support along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone also comes loaded with some interesting AI features such as AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance to further enhance the photos taken from the device. 

iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: Daylight 

iQOO Z9s Pro daylight camera samples. (Tap to expand)

 

To start with the daylight camera samples, the iQOO Z9s Pro brings a lot of improvement over its predecessor, the iQOO Z7 Pro. As you can see in the above camera samples, the colours are close to the source, and the dynamic range is good as well. The photo came out to be sharp and vibrant in daylight scenarios. 

iQOO Z9s Pro portait camera samples. (Tap to expand)

 

Coming to the portraits, the photos came out to be crisp and well-detailed. The bokeh effect looked natural in the photos, while the colours were vibrant. The phone also did a good job of capturing the skin tone, which was again close to the source. 

iQOO Z9s Pro wide-angle camera samples. (Tap to expand)

 

The ultra-wide-angle shots from iQOO Z9s Pro bring decent shots in the daylight. The barrel distortion issue was not that prominent in the images, though the colours were slightly warm as compared to the primary sensor. That said, the sensor still manages to capture some good shots in broad daylight with an ample amount of detail. 

The phone also comes loaded with support for 4K recording with OIS support. The videos captured during the testing came out to be stable, and the colours were balanced as well. There is also an 

iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: Lowlight 

iQOO Z9s Pro low light camera samples. (Tap to expand)

 

Coming to the low-light performance, the iQOO Z9s Pro does a good job here as well. The photos came out to be detailed with less noise and grains, which is a good thing. The phone was able to manage the glare of the lights and overall, we were happy with the low-light performance of the device.

low light portrait 1x and 2x iQOO Z9s Pro low-light

iQOO Z9s Pro low-light 1x and 2x portrait shots. (Tap to expand)

 

The portrait shots taken from iQOO Z9s Pro also brought good details. The edge detection works quite well and the phone was able to capture the correct skin tones during the testing period. The 2x portrait shots also delivered sharp results. 

iQOO Z9s Pro super night mode (above) and normal low-light photo (below). (Tap to expand)

 

The company has also added a Super Night mode that allows the sensor to take in more light, which further results in better shots. However, it sometimes artificially enhances the sky, but there is an option in the Settings menu to turn it off. Coming to the quality, it was on par with the rest of the competition. 

iQoo Z9s Pro Camera Overview: AI Features 

Interestingly, the iQOO Z9s Pro comes loaded with some interesting AI features. The most usable one is the AI Erase. This feature allows you to remove objects from the photos to make them look more aesthetically pleasing to the eyes. The AI Erase mode worked flawlessly during the testing period. You also have an AI Photo Enhance tool that allows you to upscale your old photos into high-quality ones, a feature that can help bring old memories in better clarity. 

Stay tuned for our in-depth review of the iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Z9s Pro, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G battery, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G camera, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G display, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G launch date in india
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Kitchen Appliances
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Mobile Accessories

Related Stories

iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CEO Nipun Marya Talks to Gadgets 360 on iQOO's 4 Years, AI and Z9s Series
  2. Realme GT 6T Review
  3. Huawei Watch Fit 2 With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Top Deals on Samsung Phones During Amazon Great FreedomÂ FestivalÂ 2024
  5. Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R, More in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's Existence May Have Just Been Confirmed
  7. Lava Yuva Star 4G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  8. Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 With Dual-Layer OLED Display Launched
  9. God of War Developer Santa Monica Said to Be Working on a New IP
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Continues to See Losses, Majority Altcoins Recover After Experiencing Slump
  2. Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 With 2.8K Dual-Layer OLED Display Debuts Alongside MatePad Air: Price, Specifications
  3. Huawei Watch Fit 2 With 1.74-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  4. What Are ‘Digital Signatures’ That Were Accessed by WazirX Hackers?
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Support Page Goes Live; Launch Could Be Imminent
  6. Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TV Series With 144Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  7. Google Pixel 9 Series to Reportedly Feature a New Weather App With Redesigned Cards
  8. JSW MG Motor India Launches EV Charging Initiatives, Partners With Jio on Connectivity Platform for Vehicles
  9. Lava Yuva Star 4G With 13-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: Price, Features
  10. Binance Served Notice for Rs. 772 Crore in GST Charges by DGGI in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »