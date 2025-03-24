iQOO Z10 is all set to go official in India in April. As we wait for the formal release, iQOO has posted a new teaser on social media revealing the thickness and colour option of the device. Additionally, the company also teased the handset on Amazon. The iQOO Z10 will come with upgrades over last year's iQOO Z9. The latter was launched in March last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC under the hood. It packed a 5,000mAh battery.

iQOO Z10 Thickness Teased

In a new X post, the company revealed that the iQOO Z10 will be offered in a Glacier Silver colour option in the country. It will measure 7.89mm in thickness. The Vivo sub-brand is advertising the upcoming smartphone as "India's slimmest smartphone with a 7,300mAh battery", which is 2,300mAh bigger than the iQOO Z9's 5,000mAh cell. Last year's model has a 7.83mm thick profile.

Defying limits, redefining power! ⚡ At just 0.789cm thin, the iQOO Z10 stands as India's Slimmest Smartphone with 7300 mAh Battery*, delivering unstoppable endurance in an ultra-sleek design. 🔋



Mark your calendars for a new era of power and elegance—launching on 11th April!… pic.twitter.com/f0HcwWnW0E — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 24, 2025

The iQOO Z10 is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon, which has created a dedicated microsite teasing the arrival of a new iQOO phone. The listing shows the phone with a hole punch display design. It is teased to feature a circular rear camera island, housing dual rear cameras with support for OIS and a circular flash.

iQOO Z10 India launch is set to take place on April 11. It is likely to go official in the Chinese market alongside the iQOO Z10 Turbo before making its way to India. It is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and an OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It could run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

The iQOO Z9 5G was launched in India in March 2024 with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Specifications of this phone include a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC, and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras.

