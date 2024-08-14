Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Most Altcoins See Profits as Market Shows Signs of Stabilisation

The value of BTC on international exchanges has reached $61,060 (roughly Rs. 51 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2024 13:56 IST
Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Most Altcoins See Profits as Market Shows Signs of Stabilisation

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Förtsch

The crypto sector valuation is at $2.14 trillion as of August 14

Highlights
  • Ripple, Dogecoin saw gains
  • Avalanche, Shiba Inu saw profits
  • Litecoin, Uniswap reflected losses
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Wednesday, August 14 reflected a price gain of 3.15 percent on international exchanges. With this, the value of BTC on international exchanges has come to the price point of $61,060 (roughly Rs. 51 lakh). On Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch, BTC is trading at around $64,576 (roughly Rs. 54 lakh). As per market commentators, this price hike for BTC is fuelled by favourable political developments and increasing institutional interest. In the backdrop of BTC's rally, majority cryptocurrencies registered gains on Wednesday.

“Bitcoin's dominance has climbed to 56.29 percent, reflecting a 0.35 percent increase from yesterday, showcasing its continued strength in the market,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360. “The approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a notable increase in stablecoin volumes drive this trend. The ongoing institutional adoption and regulatory clarity will likely bolster investor confidence and drive further growth.”

Ether saw a small loss of two percent in the last 24 hours. With this, the price of ETH has come to $2,452 (roughly Rs. 2.05 lakh). Analysts call this minor price decline negligible in a broader picture for ETH's price trajectory.

“The crypto market saw an uptick as the U.S PPI data came in lower than expected, which is bullish for the market. The focus now shifts to the US CPI data, set to be released today. Notably, during the last CPI data release, the market experienced a significant upside,” the CoinDCX market team told Gadgets360.

Binance Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, Avalanche, and Shiba Inu -- all recorded gains.

Chainlink, Leo, Near Protocol, Polygon, and Stellar also clocked profits.

“Buyers are actively purchasing at support levels, taking advantage of the dip,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets360.

In the last 24 hours, the overall crypto market cap has risen by 2.50 percent. With this, the sector valuation hit $2.14 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,79,55,349 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Among loss-making cryptocurrencies, Tether, Solana, Polkadot, Litecoin, Cosmos, and Uniswap.

“Crypto's Fear and Greed Index remains entrenched in the fear zone at 30, while the RSI for Bitcoin sits in the neutral zone. Bitcoin dominance is consolidating above 57%, signaling that altcoins may continue to lag in the near term,” Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus crypto platform told Gadgets360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Intel Sells Stake in Chip Designer Arm Holdings

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Most Altcoins See Profits as Market Shows Signs of Stabilisation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Announces Price Cuts for Pixel 8 Pro and Other Older Models
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL with AI Features Debut in India
  3. Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India Alongside Pixel Buds Pro 2: See Prices
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series to Go on Sale in India at These Walk-in Centres
  5. Infinix InBook Air Pro+ Renders, Specifications Tipped
  6. This Upcoming HMD Smartphone Could Have a Nokia Lumia-Inspired Design
  7. Pixel 9 Pro Fold With 8-Inch OLED Display, Launched in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders Leak Again; Suggests Colour Options
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Could Debut Later This Fall
#Latest Stories
  1. Valve Working on SteamOS Support for Asus ROG Ally, Other Gaming Handhelds: Report
  2. iQOO Z9s, iQOO Z9s Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 21 India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A16 Launch Timeline Tipped: May Debut Later This Fall
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series, Watch 3, and Buds Pro 2 Get New AI Features at the Made by Google Event
  5. Acer Chromebook Plus 15, Chromebook Plus 14 With Google Gemini AI Features Launched in India
  6. Realme Unveils 320W SuperSonic Technology With 4-Minute Smartphone Charging Capability
  7. Bitcoin Price Crosses $61,000, Most Altcoins See Profits as Market Shows Signs of Stabilisation
  8. iQOO TWS 1e India Launch Set for August 21; Teased to Offer Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life
  9. Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders Surface Again; Suggests Three Colour Options
  10. Intel Sells Stake in Chip Designer Arm Holdings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »