iQoo Z9x 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of May 16 India Launch; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

iQoo Z9x 5G is expected to be available in India in an 8GB + 128GB option.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2024 18:29 IST
iQoo Z9x 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of May 16 India Launch; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9x 5G is teased to come in black and light green colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9x 5G will feature 50-megapixel dual rear cameras
  • The handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery
  • The iQoo Z9x 5G will support 44W wired flash charging
iQoo Z9x 5G is set to launch in India on May 16. The company previously confirmed the design and Amazon availability of the Indian variant of the handset, which is similar to its Chinese counterpart. Now, iQoo India has revealed some key specifications of the smartphone, that are also similar to the China variant. The upcoming iQoo Z9x 5G will join the iQoo Z9 5G, which was unveiled in India in March this year.

Several key features of the Indian variant of the iQoo Z9x 5G have been confirmed by the company ahead of its May 16 launch via an Amazon microsite. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to have an AnTuTu score of 560,000, which is claimed to make it the fastest phone in the segment. 

In the fine print, the company states that the tests to achieve this score were conducted on an 8GB + 128GB variant. It is therefore likely that the iQoo Z9x 5G will be available in India in an 8GB + 128GB option. The company further confirmed that the phone will support virtual RAM expansion up to 8GB. It will also support up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

The upcoming iQoo Z9x 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging and is claimed to be the slimmest phone in the segment with a 6,000mAh battery. The battery is said to last up to two days on a single charge. A 30 minute charge is claimed to offer a video playback time of 10 hours. 

iQoo Z9x 5G is also confirmed to get a 6.72-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak local brightness. It will carry an AI-backed 5-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The phone will ship with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and get two years of Android updates with three years of security patches.

The iQoo Z9x 5G Indian variant will be the first in its segment to come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It will also be equipped with dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

In a press note, the iQoo Z9x 5G is teased to launch in India in two colour options - black and light green. The company has not yet teased the price range of the handset. however, in China, the iQoo Z9x 5G starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO Z9

iQOO Z9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: iQoo Z9x 5G, iQoo Z9x 5G India launch, iQoo Z9x 5G Specifications, iQoo Z9 series, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
