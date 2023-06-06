Itel S23 is reportedly expected to launch in India around mid-June. The company also launched a budget handset, the Itel P40, earlier this year in March for Rs. 7,666. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. According to the Amazon microsite of the Itel S23, the phone will also be priced under Rs. 9,000. It is said to have up to 16GB of RAM. The dual rear camera primary sensor of the phone is likely to sport a 50-megapixel sensor.

Itel S23 price in India, availability (expected)

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, the Itel S23 is expected to launch in India by mid-June. The report adds that the Itel S23 with come with up to 8GB of physical RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. In promotional images, the phone is seen in a white colour variant.

As per the Amazon microsite for the phone shows that the phone will be priced between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 8,999.

Itel S23 specifications, features (expected)

Itel S23 is expected to sport a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The purported handset is likely to come equipped with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The phone is expected to boot Itel OS 8.6, but the Android version is not known.

The dual rear camera of the Itel S23 is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The report suggests that the camera will likely also support 10 times zoom, HDR, and a Super Night Mode. A circular camera module on the top left corner of the back panel is seen with dual rear camera units and an LED flash unit. The camera details are seen engraved below the module.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Itel S23 comes with a 10W standard charging support. The handset also comes with a USB Type-C port. For security, the phone is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

