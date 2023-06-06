Technology News

Itel S23 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Page Live on Amazon

For security, the Itel S23 is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2023 15:37 IST
Itel S23 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Page Live on Amazon

Photo Credit: Amazon

Itel S23 is seen in a white colour variant

Highlights
  • Itel S23 is expected to sport a 6.6-inch HD+ display
  • The phone likely features a dual-rear camera unit
  • It could boot Itel OS 8.6 out-of-the-box

Itel S23 is reportedly expected to launch in India around mid-June. The company also launched a budget handset, the Itel P40, earlier this year in March for Rs. 7,666. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. According to the Amazon microsite of the Itel S23, the phone will also be priced under Rs. 9,000. It is said to have up to 16GB of RAM. The dual rear camera primary sensor of the phone is likely to sport a 50-megapixel sensor.

Itel S23 price in India, availability (expected)

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, the Itel S23 is expected to launch in India by mid-June. The report adds that the Itel S23 with come with up to 8GB of physical RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. In promotional images, the phone is seen in a white colour variant.

As per the Amazon microsite for the phone shows that the phone will be priced between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 8,999.

Itel S23 specifications, features (expected)

Itel S23 is expected to sport a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The purported handset is likely to come equipped with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The phone is expected to boot Itel OS 8.6, but the Android version is not known.

The dual rear camera of the Itel S23 is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The report suggests that the camera will likely also support 10 times zoom, HDR, and a Super Night Mode. A circular camera module on the top left corner of the back panel is seen with dual rear camera units and an LED flash unit. The camera details are seen engraved below the module.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Itel S23 comes with a 10W standard charging support. The handset also comes with a USB Type-C port. For security, the phone is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: itel S23, Itel S23 price in India, itel S23 Specifications, Itel S23 India launch, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India to De-Risk BBK's India Business: Report
What Are Diamond Hands and Paper Hands Investors in Crypto: All You Need to Know
Itel S23 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Page Live on Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Only Work on These iPhone Models: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  4. Apple Vision Pro Launch Impressions
  5. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  6. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India: Report
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Shown
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  9. How to Download iOS 17 Beta, iPadOS 17 Beta on Your iPhone and iPad
  10. Vivo V29 Lite 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) to Gain Adaptive Audio Feature With iOS 17: How it Works
  2. Itel S23 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Page Live on Amazon
  3. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India to De-Risk BBK's India Business: Report
  4. Motorola Razr 40 Series Set to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available on Amazon
  5. Apple Updates Safari With New Privacy Features, Adds Group Password and Passkey Sharing
  6. Diablo IV Already Has Two Expansions in Active Development, Blizzard Confirms
  7. Microsoft to Pay $20 Million to Settle US FTC Charges for Violating Children's Privacy
  8. China Plans to Initiate AI Regulations, Says Elon Musk After Meeting With Officials
  9. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Not Be Compatible With Some Older iPhone Models: Check Here
  10. Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped to Launch With ChatGPT-Powered Folax Voice Assistant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.