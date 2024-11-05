Technology News
English Edition
Itel S25 Ultra Price in India, Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Unisoc T620 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Itel S25 Ultra is said to feature a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 November 2024 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @passionategeekz

Itel S25 Ultra is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • The renders show Itel S25 Ultra in black, blue and titanium colourways
  • The Itel S25 Ultra appears to have a triple rear camera unit
  • Purported marketing images indicate an IP64-rated build
Itel S25 Ultra 4G is expected to go official soon as its pricing details, key specifications, and design have surfaced online through alleged marketing images. The leaked promotional materials suggest three colour options for the phone. The Itel S25 Ultra 4G is seen carrying a triple camera unit on the rear and a hole punch cutout on the display. It is said to feature a Unisoc T620 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Itel S25 Ultra 4G is tipped to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) posted alleged marketing materials and renders of the Itel S25 Ultra showing its specifications, and design. The tipster claims the 4G handset will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India or around $160 (roughly Rs. 13,500) in other markets.

Renders show the Itel S25 Ultra in black, blue, and titanium colourways with a hole punch display design. It appears to have a triple rear camera unit arranged on the upper left corner of the handset. The arrangement of sensors is identical to the camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Itel S25 Ultra Specifications (Tipped)

As per the leak, the Itel S25 Ultra will have a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400nits peak brightness. It is tipped to run on Unisoc T620 chipset alongside up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The onboard RAM could support expansion up to 16GB using unused storage. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies and video chats, there might be a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Itel S25 Ultra is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It could measure 6.9mm in thickness and 163 grams in weight.

Purported marketing images of the Itel S25 Ultra indicate an IP64-rated build. The phone could come with a 60-month fluency certificate as well.

