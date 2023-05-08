Travel portal MakeMyTrip on Monday said it has collaborated with Microsoft to use Generative AI to make travel planning accessible by introducing voice-assisted booking in Indian languages.

The new, in-platform tech stack powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, will converse with the user to offer personalised travel recommendations based on their preferences, curate holiday packages based on variable inputs like occasion, budget, activity preferences, time of travel, among others, and even help book these holiday packages, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

"We have pioneered offerings at the intersection of e-commerce, travel and technology, and are proud to introduce a feature that breaks down the barriers of language, literacy, inability to navigate complex app environments, physical impairments, etc.

"This Generative AI integration through our collaboration with Microsoft involves simple visual cues and voice commands in native Indian languages that will alter the landscape of travel bookings hereon forth," MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

Currently, the beta version of this integration has been introduced in English and Hindi for flights and holidays customers.

"Bringing together MakeMyTrip's expertise with Microsoft's AI capabilities, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, our collaboration will help make travel more inclusive and accessible for travellers across India, with trust and security at the core," Microsoft India Executive Director, Digital Natives, Sangeeta Bavi said.

This will elevate the hotel booking experience by offering personalised and relevant information to the user without having to scroll through multiple reviews, it added.

