Lava Agni 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 2 5G starts in India at a price of Rs. 21,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 May 2023 12:40 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Agni 2 5G is offered in Viridian colour glass back finish

  • Lava Agni 2 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display
  • The quad rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel sensor
  • The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging

Lava Agni 2 5G launched in India on Tuesday. The phone succeeds the Lava Agni 5G model that was launched in November 2021. The newly launched smartphone had previously been teased extensively by the company. It comes with a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Agni 2 5G is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC. It also features a quad rear camera unit housed in a big circular module on the top centre of the back panel.

Lava Agni 2 5G price in India, availability

Offered in a single Viridian colour option, the Lava Agni 2 5G is available in India with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is priced at Rs. 21,999 and it will be exclusively sold on Amazon starting May 24 at 10 AM IST. The company says that customers buying the phone using any major bank Debit/Credit cards will receive a flat Rs. 2,000 discount, bringing the effective price to Rs. 19,999.

Lava Agni 2 5G specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported Lava Agni 2 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2220x1080 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The ergonomic 3D dual curved design display is said to support HDR, HDR 10, and HDR 10+. With a 2.3mm bottom bezel, the phone comes with a 3D glass back design with a matte finish and double-reinforced glass protection.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the first phone in India to use this processor. It runs stock Android 13 out-of-the-box and claims to be free of any bloatware. Lava assures an upgrade to Android 14 and Android 15 with quarterly security updates for 3 years on this handset.

A quad camera unit at the back includes a 50-megapixel 1.0-micron camera sensor. Details of the other cameras are not yet known. The X-Axis Linear Motor Haptics claims to enhance the gaming experience for users. For RAM and storage, the Lava Agni 2 5G comes with 8GB RAM with support for virtual expansion up to 16GB. It also gets 256GB of inbuilt storage. 

Backed by a 4,700mAh battery unit, the Lava Agni 2 5G comes equipped with a 66W wired fast charging adapter, that claims to charge the handset from zero to 50 in under 16 minutes. The phone also supports 13 bands of 5G, claiming to be the first in segment to do so.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2220x2080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Agni 2 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G Price in India, Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications, Lava
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
