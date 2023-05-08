Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is likely to be launched in India soon. The phone has previously been reported to debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy M54 5G, which launched earlier this year and is available for purchase in select markets. The Galaxy F54 5G was previously spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing suggested a few specifications of the purported F-series handset. A new leak suggests specifications, features, possible price range and a launch timeline of the smartphone in the country.

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) shared details about the upcoming Galaxy F54 5G in a tweet. The tipster claims that the phone is expected to launch in India within the next two or three weeks. This suggests that the handset could be launched by the end of May. The price of the handset is likely to be set within Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 27,000, according to the tipster.

The Galaxy F54 5G will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2,220 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display panel is expected to feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is likely to be powered by an in-house, octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset, as per the tipster.

The triple rear camera of the Galaxy F54 5G is likely to comprise a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera. The front camera for selfies and video calls is expected to be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The tipster also claims that the Galaxy F54 5G will be backed by a large 6,000mAh battery unit and support 25W wired fast charging. The dual-SIM-supported handset will come equipped with a hybrid slot. For security, the phone will reportedly have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also expected to support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which launched earlier this year, is offered in a Dark Blue and a Silver colour variant. The handset bears almost identical specifications to that of the leaked specifications listed above.

