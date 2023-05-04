Technology News

Lava Agni 2 5G Live Image Leaked, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details

Lava Agni 2 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Updated: 4 May 2023 13:28 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to succeed the Lava Agni 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 2 5G is expected to feature an AMOLED display panel
  • The phone icould 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support
  • It is likely going to arrive in a single storage variant

Lava Agni 2 5G will launch in India soon. The phone is confirmed to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC. It is expected to succeed the Lava Agni 5G smartphone that launched in India in 2021. Earlier, leaks and reports have suggested some key features and specifications of the phone. A new leak suggests more specifications and also includes a live image, which gives us a glimpse of the design of the Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a live image of the Lava Agni 2 5G and included some expected key specifications of the handset in the tweet. The smartphone is seen in the image in a silver-blue colour option with a large centre-aligned circular camera module towards the top of the back panel.

lava agni 2 5g live image twitter yabhishekhd agni 2

Leaked live image of the Lava Agni 2 5G
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @yabhishekhd

The tipster suggests that the Lava Agni 2 5G features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to run Android 13 out-of-the-box and sport an AMOLED display, which is an upgrade from the LCD display panel used in its preceding handset. The rear camera unit is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Lava has already confirmed that the Agni 2 5G will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, which is essentially a rebranded version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The tipster further adds that the phone will be available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

An earlier leak suggested that the Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz refresh rate and will be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. However, that report also noted that the phone will launch sometime in March or April. Seeing that we are well into  May, that bit of information is now outdated.

However, the older leak added that the triple rear camera of the upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. A 16-megapixel sensor is expected to available on the front. That report added that the Lava Agni 2 5G will likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W wired charging support and a USB Type-C port.

The Lava Agni 5G, the predecessor, was released in November 2021 at a launch price of Rs. 19,999. The phone was offered in a single storage configuration of 8GB + 256GB in a Fiery Blue colour.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
FTC Says Meta Misled Parents on Child Protection Measures, Proposes Ban on Profiting From Minors' Data

