Lava Blaze 3 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: Specifications, Price

Lava Blaze 3 5G has been introduced in two colourways: Glass Blue and Glass Gold.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 September 2024 19:06 IST
Lava Blaze 3 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 3 5G is claimed to be equipped with a segment-first VIBE light

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze 3 5G is equipped with a 90Hz hole-punch display
  • It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC with 6GB RAM
  • The handset also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security
Lava Blaze 3 5G was launched in India on Monday. Arriving as a successor to the Lava Blaze 2 5G, which debuted in November last year, the company's latest budget offering is equipped with specifications such as a 90Hz display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with artificial intelligence (AI) features. The Lava Blaze 3 5G also sports a “Vibe Light”, which is claimed to be a segment-first feature that helps improve the lighting during photography.

Lava Blaze 3 5G Price in India

Lava Blaze 3 5G price in India starts at Rs. 11,499. However, the company says it is a special launch price. It is also bundling bank offers which take its price down to effectively Rs. 9,999. It is available in a single 8GB RAM+128GB storage configuration and can be purchased starting September 18 at 12 am exclusively on Amazon.

The handset has been introduced in two colourways: Glass Blue and Glass Gold.

Lava Blaze 3 5G Specifications

Lava Blaze 3 5G is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ hole-punch display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 269 ppi. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 164.3×76.24×8.6mm and weighs 201g. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor under the hood, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, while the RAM can also be virtually expanded by up to 6GB. It runs on Android 14.

For optics, the Lava Blaze 3 5G sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary AI camera. It also gets an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone supports video recording in up to 2K resolution at up to 30 frames per second (fps). It also gets features camera-centric features such as AI Emoji Mode, Portrait Mode, Pro Video Mode, Dual View Video, and AI Mode.

In terms of connectivity options, the handset is equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes with navigational capabilities courtesy of GLONASS. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for added security.

Lava Blaze 3 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

Further reading: Lava Blaze 3 5G, Lava Blaze 3 5G price in India, Lava Blaze 3 5G launch, Lava Blaze 3 5G Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Lava Blaze 3 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: Specifications, Price
