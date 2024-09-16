Lava Blaze 3 5G was launched in India on Monday. Arriving as a successor to the Lava Blaze 2 5G, which debuted in November last year, the company's latest budget offering is equipped with specifications such as a 90Hz display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with artificial intelligence (AI) features. The Lava Blaze 3 5G also sports a “Vibe Light”, which is claimed to be a segment-first feature that helps improve the lighting during photography.

Lava Blaze 3 5G Price in India

Lava Blaze 3 5G price in India starts at Rs. 11,499. However, the company says it is a special launch price. It is also bundling bank offers which take its price down to effectively Rs. 9,999. It is available in a single 8GB RAM+128GB storage configuration and can be purchased starting September 18 at 12 am exclusively on Amazon.

LAVA Blaze 3 5G: Segment First VIBE Light*



Sale Starts 18th Sept, 12 AM only on @amazonIN

Special Launch Price: ₹9,999**



*Techarc (5G Smartphones Under 15K)

**Incl. of bank offers



Know more: https://t.co/MVVJxYzXQG#Blaze3 5G #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/SCeIQ6ugKu — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) September 16, 2024

The handset has been introduced in two colourways: Glass Blue and Glass Gold.

Lava Blaze 3 5G Specifications

Lava Blaze 3 5G is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ hole-punch display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 269 ppi. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 164.3×76.24×8.6mm and weighs 201g. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor under the hood, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, while the RAM can also be virtually expanded by up to 6GB. It runs on Android 14.

For optics, the Lava Blaze 3 5G sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary AI camera. It also gets an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone supports video recording in up to 2K resolution at up to 30 frames per second (fps). It also gets features camera-centric features such as AI Emoji Mode, Portrait Mode, Pro Video Mode, Dual View Video, and AI Mode.

In terms of connectivity options, the handset is equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes with navigational capabilities courtesy of GLONASS. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for added security.

Lava Blaze 3 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.