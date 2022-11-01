Lava Blaze 5G to Go on Sale in India via Amazon from November 3: Report

Lava Blaze 5G was announced earlier in October during the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC). The company is teasing the imminent first sale of this smartphone exclusively via Amazon. A leaked poster for this upcoming handset has now seemingly revealed the sale date to be a couple of days away. It is said to be priced around the Rs. 10,000 mark, which, Lava claims, makes it the most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The company has already revealed that the Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

The supposed Lava Blaze 5G poster was spotted by MySmartPrice. It appears to have surfaced on the Android client of the Amazon shopping app. The leaked poster suggests that Lava will reveal this smartphone on November 3. However, it does not include its pricing information. This poster appears to be no longer available on the app.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

Lava has confirmed that this smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD IPS display. It is a 2.5D curved panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and runs on Android 12. The handset houses 4GB of onboard RAM and includes the option of adding up to 3GB of virtual RAM. It also packs 128GB of inbuilt storage.

It gets a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel AI primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Lava Blaze 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery. Its battery life and charging speed are still under wraps.

This smartphone gets a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Lave Blaze 5G supports multiple 5G bands, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity.

