Lava Blaze Dragon India Launch Set for July 25; Design and Amazon Availability Confirmed

Lava Blaze Dragon could be launched in India alongside the Blaze AMOLED 2 handset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 14:39 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Dragon is confirmed to get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Dragon may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset could get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Lava Blaze Dragon may get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Lava Blaze Dragon is confirmed to launch in India in July. Notably, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 will also be unveiled in the country in the same month, the company has revealed. The launch date for the Lava Blaze Dragon has been announced alongside its design and availability details. Meanwhile, the leaked details for the Lava Blaze Dragon have surfaced online, which suggest its key expected features. The launch date for the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 has yet to be confirmed.

Lava Blaze Dragon India Launch

The Lava Blaze Dragon will launch in India on July 25 at 12pm IST, a live Amazon microsite confirms. This suggests that the smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site. It is shown in a golden colourway, with a rectangular dual rear camera unit. The smartphone will carry a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary rear sensor. lava blaze dragon lava inline Lava Blaze Dragon

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared live images and key features of the Lava Blaze Dragon. The leaked images show the handset in a black colourway, with a rainbow-coloured rear camera module. The tipster states that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and support 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is said to ship with stock Android 15.

According to leaked live images shared by X user Pratik Tandon (@pratik_tandon), the Lava Blaze Dragon could be available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. For optics, it will likely feature an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 may launch in India alongside the Lava Blaze Dragon. The former is expected to succeed the Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G. The Blaze AMOLED 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support, a 6.67-inch 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
