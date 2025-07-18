Lava Blaze Dragon is confirmed to launch in India in July. Notably, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 will also be unveiled in the country in the same month, the company has revealed. The launch date for the Lava Blaze Dragon has been announced alongside its design and availability details. Meanwhile, the leaked details for the Lava Blaze Dragon have surfaced online, which suggest its key expected features. The launch date for the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 has yet to be confirmed.

Lava Blaze Dragon India Launch

The Lava Blaze Dragon will launch in India on July 25 at 12pm IST, a live Amazon microsite confirms. This suggests that the smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site. It is shown in a golden colourway, with a rectangular dual rear camera unit. The smartphone will carry a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary rear sensor.

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared live images and key features of the Lava Blaze Dragon. The leaked images show the handset in a black colourway, with a rainbow-coloured rear camera module. The tipster states that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and support 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is said to ship with stock Android 15.

According to leaked live images shared by X user Pratik Tandon (@pratik_tandon), the Lava Blaze Dragon could be available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. For optics, it will likely feature an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 may launch in India alongside the Lava Blaze Dragon. The former is expected to succeed the Lava Blaze AMOLED 5G. The Blaze AMOLED 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support, a 6.67-inch 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

